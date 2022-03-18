"This game will tell us more about them" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Arsenal vs Aston Villa clash

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted an Aston Villa victory when they take on Arsenal. The Villans host the Gunners in the Premier League on Saturday (19 March).

Both teams enter this contest on the back of defeats in their most recent matches. Mikel Arteta's side fell 2-0 to Liverpool at home on 16 March. Steven Gerrard's troops, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 reverse against West Ham United at the London Stadium on 13 March.

Despite their defeat against the Reds, Lawrenson believes the Gunners could take some positives from the match. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"Arsenal played well against Liverpool on Wednesday and the game really swung on Alisson's save from Martin Odegaard after Thiago's poor back-pass. I thought Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey all played well for the Gunners, despite their defeat."

However, the 64-year-old believes they will face a different challenge when they take on Villa. Lawrenson said:

"This is a completely different test, though. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta's side respond now their five-game winning run is over, and I think this game will tell us more about them than their display against Liverpool did."

He further went on to state:

"Arsenal have got some very talented young players, and they also have got some games in hand on the teams below them in the table as they look to hang on to fourth spot, but this is a new territory for most of them and we don't know how they will react."

Predicting a 2-1 win for Aston Villa, Lawrenson concluded:

"Aston Villa had their own good run ended at the weekend, in a defeat by West Ham, but I've been impressed by them in recent weeks. I know Arsenal are higher up the table but I wouldn't say there is much between the two teams at the moment."

Arsenal face tricky end to Premier League season starting with Aston Villa challenge

The Gunners currently occupy the final UEFA Champions League spot in the Premier League standings. Arteta's side are a point clear of Manchester United with two matches in hand.

However, their defeat against Liverpool in midweek, combined with their results against top teams this season, will be a source of concern. The club will have to play United at the Emirates on 23 April. The Gunners will also have to face Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Chelsea away from home before the end of the season.

Arsenal will know that they risk dropping points in those fixtures and will want to take maximum points against the other teams, starting with Aston Villa. However, Gerrard's troops are unbeaten in their last four matches at Villa Park and will likely prove to be a stern test.

