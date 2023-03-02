“This gem really plays for my club” – Arsenal fans in awe of ‘world-class’ performance from star player during 4-0 win against Everton

Arsenal fans were overjoyed with Bukayo Saka's performance against Everton as the Englishman provided yet another masterclass for fans to behold. Saka scored the opener for the Gunners in the 40th minute of the match and was a livewire throughout.

The game at the Emirates ended with a scoreline of 4-0. Apart from Saka, a brace from Gabriel Martinelli and another goal from club captain Martin Odegaard helped the Gunners cruise to the finish line.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was the creator-in-chief for Saka's goal. After running the tempo of the play with control, Zinchenko found Saka with a sumptuous pass. The winger's finish was a fitting one as he lashed home a right-footed effort at the near post.

Apart from the goal, Saka came up with an assist as well. He completed 26 passes, made two key passes, and created one big chance before being taken off in the 82nd minute. It was a masterclass from the 22-year-old, akin to his performances for the majority of the campaign.

Saka has now scored 12 goals and has provided 10 assists in 34 matches this season. Fans are beyond excited, and one of them wrote on Twitter:

"This gem really plays for my Club. Bukayo Saka is Gold."

The Gunners, meanwhile, currently have 60 points on the board from 25 league matches. Saka, along with the likes of Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, and William Saliba have been crucial for the team.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans across Twitter after Bukayo Saka's dazzling display against Everton:

Debby🙄 @Deb_236 Bukayo Saka is Gold This gem really plays for my ClubBukayo Saka is Gold This gem really plays for my Club😭 Bukayo Saka is Gold https://t.co/RjO81Msh8M

Santi™ @PeakSanti Lost count of how many openers Saka has this season already, he's such a difference maker for us. The best winger in the league and it's not even close Lost count of how many openers Saka has this season already, he's such a difference maker for us. The best winger in the league and it's not even close

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 I can’t lie, Saka has been the best player in the Premier League this season. Forget YPOTY, he deserves the POTY award. I can’t lie, Saka has been the best player in the Premier League this season. Forget YPOTY, he deserves the POTY award. https://t.co/CR5yeD1aNf

Rupin Kale @Vegansportlover



Bukayo Saka is a phenom.



What a ball from Zinchenko too, wow



#ARSEVE The confidence with which he turned and smashed it in.Bukayo Saka is a phenom.What a ball from Zinchenko too, wow The confidence with which he turned and smashed it in.Bukayo Saka is a phenom.What a ball from Zinchenko too, wow 👏#ARSEVE

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



Goals: 10

Assists: 9

Matches: 25



STARBOY #afc 📸| Bukayo Saka in the Premier League this season:Goals: 10Assists: 9Matches: 25STARBOY 📸| Bukayo Saka in the Premier League this season:Goals: 10Assists: 9Matches: 25 STARBOY 💫 #afc https://t.co/ESHyE5E85R

Slimfit @iSlimfit Saka isn’t getting the kind of hype he deserves. For a Young player, he’s performed tremendously well this season. Maybe cos he’s playing for Arsenal. Saka isn’t getting the kind of hype he deserves. For a Young player, he’s performed tremendously well this season. Maybe cos he’s playing for Arsenal.

Matthew @_halfspaces Saka is just world-class, he’s scored crucial goals against Villa and now Everton recently when Arsenal are struggling. He’s such a difference-maker. Saka is just world-class, he’s scored crucial goals against Villa and now Everton recently when Arsenal are struggling. He’s such a difference-maker.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the win against Everton

When Arsenal faced Everton at Goodison Park earlier in the season, the Toffees, shockingly, emerged victorious with a scoreline of 1-0.

Hence, the onus was upon the Gunners to turn the scoreline in their favor this time around. Given the closely contested Premier League title race, there is no room for extra errors by Arteta's side.

The Spaniard reacted delightfully to the win against Everton. He told the BBC (via Metro):

"I am delighted with the win and the way we played after the first 25 minutes. We had some difficulties at the start. They are difficult to play against. Once we scored the first goal, the game unlocked. We needed a magic moment and Bukayo produced that. After that we grew and deserved to win the game."

Arsenal will return to action on March 4 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League home clash.

