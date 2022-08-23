"This is what the Glazer dogs have enabled" - Manchester United fans react furiously as attacker earns surprise start against Liverpool

Manchester United fans have reacted with anger at the just-released starting lineup set to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). While they are not happy with quite a few players included in the XI, United supporters are particularly upset at Anthony Elanga's inclusion.

They took to Twitter to slam Erik ten Hag's decision to include the 20-year-old winger, who is currently struggling with form. So far, Elanga has played in both Premier League clashes as Manchester United were defeated by Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The Old Trafford faithful have made it clear that they are not pleased with Ten Hag's decision, and here is a selection of their reactions and tweets:

depressed united fan @dxn_mufc Stupid bald puppet cunt playing elanga Stupid bald puppet cunt playing elanga

يوسف @AyoubBoubakar ELANGA ARE YOU DUMB ELANGA ARE YOU DUMB

#GlazersOut @UTDSam_ Man has started ELANGA against liverpool im dead Man has started ELANGA against liverpool im dead

Danny Stark @itz_dannie Eth started elanga , we’re finished Eth started elanga , we’re finished

🎟️ @SackOIe Nothing would’ve ever prepared me for Elanga start pay that €100m for Antony abeg Nothing would’ve ever prepared me for Elanga start pay that €100m for Antony abeg 😭😭😭

Manchester United and Liverpool lineups for Premier League clash

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in the Premier League as the two English giants renew their rivalry with three points at stake at Old Trafford. Both teams have not won a match yet this season. With fans demanding better results, they look set to find a remedy with the squads they have at their disposal.

Manchester United hope to improve on their dreadful performance against Brentford in the last round of fixtures and have lined up with David de Gea in goal. In front of him are the back four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

The Red Devils have fielded a double pivot of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen in midfield. In attack, the home side will rely on the pace and trickery of Elanga and Jadon Sancho, along with Marcus Rashford, while Bruno Fernandez starts in a creative role. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench.

Liverpool have lined up a strong side as well, as they look to cause more misery for the Red Devils. Allison Becker starts in goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson in the Reds' back four.

Jurgen Klopp is also working with a midfield three consisting of Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott and James Milner. Leading the line in an attacking trident are the front three of Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Whatever the final result, it is sure to be a spectacle as both rivals look to turn things around for their fanbase and move up the Premier League table.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit