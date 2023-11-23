"This is going to be far from easy for Arsenal" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Brentford vs Arsenal

BBC pundit and former footballer Chris Sutton believes Brentford could cause problems for Arsenal this weekend, but has picked the latter to edge the contest. The two teams will meet in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, November 25.

The Gunners are currently third in the league standings with 27 points from 12 matches, one behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Bees are 11th with 16 points, but are only four behind seventh-placed Newcastle United, and have won three of their last four matches.

Given the difference in their positions, many would expect the visitors to cruise to victory this weekend. However, Sutton believes Brentford could ask some questions of Mikel Arteta's men. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers wrote in his prediction column for the BBC:

"On the face of it, Brentford got walloped 3-0 at Liverpool last time out but look past the scoreline and they were competitive for long periods of that game.

"So, this is going to be far from easy for Arsenal. They won here at the start of last season, but the Bees' home form is very strong and we know how well-balanced they are, and how awkward they are are to play against."

He went on to predict a 1-0 win for the Gunners and concluded:

"As I've said, [Manchester] City and Liverpool are my top two this season but I don't think Arsenal will be too far behind in third and, if they want to push for the title again, they know they need to win games like this one."

As Sutton mentioned, Brentford enter this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. However, they beat West Ham United 3-2 at home and Chelsea 2-0 away in their two games prior to that loss.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this match after a 3-1 win over Burnley in their last match before the international break. They beat Sevilla 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League in the midweek prior to that after losing 1-0 to Newcastle United on Matchday 11 of the Premier League.

Arsenal beat Brentford away from home but drew with them at the Emirates last season

Arsenal and Brentford met twice in the Premier League last term, with the former remaining unbeaten across those matches.

Their first meeting was at the Gtech Community Stadium back in September. On that occasion, the Gunners took a 2-0 lead into half-time courtesy of goals from William Saliba (17') and Gabriel Jesus (28'). Fabio Vieira then scored in the 49th minute to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory for his team.

The two teams clashed again in February at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta's men chasing the league title. Leandro Trossard put the hosts ahead in the 66th minute, but Ivan Toney equalized eight minutes later as Brentford played spoilsport by holding on for a draw.

The Gunners went onto finish second in the Premier League, five points behind Manchester City.

Brentford and Arsenal have notably clashed once this season as well, meeting in the third round of the Carabao Cup this September. Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of that game in the eighth minute as his side won yet again at the Gtech Community Stadium.