"This is going to sound really bizarre" - David James reveals why Arsenal will not win the Premier League title

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James insists that Arsenal cannot compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the title this season.

The Gunners currently sit atop the league table while the Cityzens trail a point behind in third. Liverpool, who have a game in hand, are level on points with Pep Guardiola's side in second place.

The north Londoners recently played out a dull 0-0 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend that saw Liverpool move to the top of the league. Speaking before the fixture, James argued that it remains a two-horse title race this season.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper believes Mikel Arteta's men simply aren't good enough yet to challenge the likes of Guardiola and Klopp. He told The Mirror:

"Personally, I think it's a two-horse race. This is going to sound really bizarre and I know Arsenal are in there and I know Arsenal are winning games, but I don't think Arsenal are good enough to win the title. And I say that with respect."

He continued:

"I think this is between Manchester City and Liverpool to the point that even if Arsenal are still mathematically capable of winning the title with a few games to go, it's not that they're going to win it."

"It's sort of like Seb Coe versus Steve Ovett versus Steve Cram [the three former Olympian runners]. Those three are racing, they're going into the final stretch, you know they're going to be close to each other but there's only two possible winners."

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday (April 6).

"I love him as a player" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star who's 'a joy to watch' after Luton win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has singled out Emile Smith Rowe for praise after his performance in his side's 2-0 win over Luton Town at the Emirates yesterday (April 3).

Martin Odegaard found the back of the net in the 24th minute while Luton's Daiki Hashioka got on the wrong side of the scoresheet just before halftime to secure all three points for the Gunners.

Smith Rowe, who's registered just 11 league appearances having fallen down the pecking order under Arteta, earned a start against the Hatters. The English attacker played a role in both goals, intercepting Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock in the build-up to Odegaard's strike and providing the dangerous pass that led to the own goal.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta lauded Smith Rowe for his display and said (via Metro):

"I was really impressed with him. He has been training really well and we felt the game could suit us. I love him as a player, it is a joy to watch how he moves and how he changes direction. He was physical today without the ball, he wanted to make things happen. It was difficult to stop him and he helped us a lot to win the game."

Poll : Can Arsenal win the Premier League title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion