"This is gonna make Messi s*** his pants!" - Will Ferrell pokes fun at Inter Miami superstar in LAFC home kit announcement video

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been hilariously warned by Will Ferrell that Los Angeles FC's new home kit will frighten him.

Ferrell took part in the commercial for LAFC's new home kit and used his comedic acting skills to effect. 'The Anchorman' star is a co-owner of the Black and Gold alongside NBA icon Magic Johnson, USWNT legend Mia Hamm and billionaire Joseph Tai.

LAFC posted the commercial on their social media and it featured several of the MLS club's owners. Ferrell was at the forefront though and sent fans into hysterics in one clip as he fired a message to Inter Miami's captain (via The Daily Star):

"Black. The grit of the city. Battle-hardened. Golden, like my favourite graham-based cereal. A bounty from Olympus! Hallelujah! This is gonna make Messi s*** his pants!"

Messi, 36, arrived in the United States with David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami last summer. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has frightened the opposition with a superb start to life at DRV PNK Stadium.

The Argentine icon has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. He captained the Herons to their first major trophy (Leagues Cup) in August.

Messi has already faced Ferrell's co-owned LAFC in the MLS and was on the winning side in a 3-1 win (September 4). He provided two assists in Gerardo Martino's side's victory at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Giorgio Chiellini dubbed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami the toughest opponents of his MLS career

Giorgio Chiellini was wowed by Inter Miami.

Italian icon Giorgio Chiellini played in LAFC's defeat to Inter Miami last September. The 39-year-old hung up his boots in December, bringing an end to a phenomenal career and doing so while at BMO Stadium.

Chiellini hailed Martino's side after playing against them which is his first and only encounter with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the MLS. He said (via ESPN):

"This team [Miami] is the best, by far, that I've faced in MLS to be honest."

The stars were out to watch Messi in action for the Herons against LAFC. Ferrell, fellow actor Leonardo Di Caprio, and Prince Harry were among the celebrities in attendance.

The Barcelona icon has helped the MLS garner interest from across the globe and from Hollywood. His side are quickly becoming one of the most formidable sporting franchises in the United States.

The iconic forward was joined by former Barca teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the club last summer. Luis Suarez also arrived last month as Beckham continues to help transform the Herons.