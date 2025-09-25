"This is gonna be tough", "Never easy for Ronaldo" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr learn their King's Cup Ro16 opponents

Fans have shared their thoughts on X after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr was drawn against Al-Ittihad in the King's Cup Round of 16. They believe the clash will be a daunting encounter for the Knights of Najd.

Jorge Jesus' side secured their place in the last 16 of the King's Cup after a resounding 4-0 win over Jeddah SC on Tuesday (September 23). Ronaldo was named on the bench against Jeddah, but did not feature, as goals from Faisal Othman, Wesley, Joao Felix, and Mohamed Simakan delivered the goods for Al-Nassr.

The Riyadh-based side will now host defending Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad at the Al-Awaal Park in the next round. Al-Nassr revealed their King's Cup Round of 16 opponents on their official X page, and fans have shared their thoughts about the draw.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN Round of 16 🏆 in the King’s Cup — we host Ittihad at home. Let’s go, Nassr 💪💛

One fan said that they would have preferred to play Al-Hilal, claiming that Al-Ittihad were a tougher opponent.

Razor @Gold1098319 @TheNassrZone Would of preferred Al Hilal tbh this is gonna be tough

Another fan insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr never get it easy, writing:

"It's never easy for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fans."

Fens Samene @ToOfens @TheNassrZone Its never easy for ronaldo and al nassr fans 🤪

One fan questioned the draw, saying:

"The draw is not fair, and we don’t know what its mechanism was or who set it!"

"I'm scared of dem. I just wish the team best of luck," a fan commented.

authenticmed @authenticmedd @TheNassrZone Am scared of dem. I just wish the team best of luck ❤️

"Better imo, if we wna lose js lose from here not in the final," another fan opined.

M/م @mo7goatt @TheNassrZone Better imo, if we wna lose js lose from here not in the final 🙏

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad have already faced off this season in the semis of the Saudi Super Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo led the line for his side and provided an assist as they won 2-1. However, Al-Ittihad got the better of Al-Nassr last season, winning both home (2-1) and away (3-2) in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's brilliant start to the 2025-26 season

Al-Nassr have enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2025-26 season under new manager Jorge Jesus. The Knights of Najd are yet to record a loss in regulation time, with their only defeat coming via penalty shootout (after 2-2 in normal time) in the Saudi Super Cup final loss to Al-Ahli.

They have won all three league games so far, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. In the AFC Champions League Elite 2, Al-Nassr defeated Tajik-based side Istiqlol 5-0 without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar, meanwhile, has had a strong start to the campaign, netting four times and setting one more in five outings so far.

Ronaldo will be hoping to win his first major trophy with Al-Nassr this season. The Saudi giants have looked unplayable so far after bolstering their squad in the summer with key signings like Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Inigo Martinez.

