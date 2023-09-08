“This is a great way to go” - Lionel Messi suggests Argentina are on ‘new path’ after win over Ecuador

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has praised his side and thanked their fans following the team's win over Ecuador.

La Albiceleste hosted La Tri at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday, September 7, in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. With just 13 minutes to go, Messi's stunning free-kick handed them a 1-0 win in their first official contest since their World Cup victory in Qatar last December.

After the match, La Pulga took to Instagram to post a carousel of images from the game, including snaps of him celebrating his goal with his teammates.

"A very valuable win to start this new path!. Thank you all for the support once again!!!. 👏👏 This is a great way to go! #VamosArgentina," Lionel Messi captioned the post (translated by Instagram).

The Inter Miami CF superstar was, as is often the case, one of Argentina's best players on the night against a feisty Ecuador side. Messi recorded two shots on target, two key passes and completed four of his eight dribble attempts. He also won two fouls, but lost 10 of his 16 ground duels.

La Albiceleste dominated possession (71%), but got only four shots on target from 13 attempts. Their defense was excellent, though, as they limited La Tri to just five shots (three on target) and zero big chances created.

Lionel Messi and Argentina face stiff test against Bolivia in their next match

Argentina will be back in action on Tuesday, September 12, when they visit the Estadio Hernando Siles to take on Bolivia in another 2026 World Cup qualifier. The altitude in which the stadium is located has often troubled visiting teams, and Lionel Scaloni's side will certainly face a stiff test.

However, Lionel Messi and Co. will likely be confident of getting a positive result, having won their last three matches against La Verde. They last suffered defeat against Bolivia back in 2017, losing 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Messi has notably played 11 times against the South American side, scoring eight goals. He scored a hat-trick in the last meeting between the two nations, helping the reigning world champions to a 3-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in September 2021.