"This guy is average", "My grandma would do better" - Barcelona fans blast 'horrendous' display from player labelled 'fraud' after goalless first half against Cadiz

Barcelona fans have taken to social media to launch a scathing attack on Ferran Torres after the Blaugrana winger struggled against Cadiz in the first half.

Barcelona are currently facing Cadiz in their fifth La Liga match of the 2022-23 season. A victory over the Andalusian outfit today (September 10) will see them go atop the points table.

However, the Camp Nou outfit have failed to beat Cadiz since the minnows returned to La Liga in 2020. The Blaugrana have lost and drawn two of their last four matches against them.

Today's visit to Andalusia has also been frustrating for the La Liga giants so far. Xavi's side have dominated possession and have also had two shots on target, but are yet to break the deadlock.

Barcelona's first-half performance against Cadiz has left their supporters frustrated. A section of the fans are particularly infuriated by Torres' display against Sergio Gonzalez's side.

Some fans have even taken to Twitter to rip into the 22-year-old's first-half performance:

Beno SarkCess @BenopaOnyx1 What’s so special about this Ferran Torres that we bought him? And why is he still in the team? Oh my 🤦‍♂️ What’s so special about this Ferran Torres that we bought him? And why is he still in the team? Oh my 🤦‍♂️

"Ferran Torres is not even doing anything, he’s just waiting for pass so that he would score and he’s not even making the right runs, he’s staying out wide but when he gets the ball, he passes it back. This guy is Average. There’s nothing special, even Memphis [Depay] passes better [than] this guy."

"Ferran is so clunky at times. His ball reception and general dexterity has been really poor this half. He receives the ball too often on the left flank to just be a runner/box threat. All-round game needs work."

It remains to be seen if Torres can prove his doubters wrong in the second half. Should things not improve, Xavi could bring in the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati to make a difference.

How has Torres fared for Barcelona?

Torres joined Barcelona from Premier League giants Manchester City midway through last season. The Catalans forked out a sum of €55 million to acquire the winger's services from the Cityzens.

The Spain international went on to make 25 appearances across all competitions for the Camp Nou outfit last term. He found the back of the net seven times and provided five assists for his teammates in those matches.

However, the arrivals of Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer appear to have pushed Torres down the pecking order. The 22-year-old has started just two matches for the Blaugrana this term.

