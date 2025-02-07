"This guy is awful", "No business being in the starting 11" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star despite Leicester win

Manchester United fans have expressed their displeasure at midfielder Manuel Ugarte after his display in their 2-1 win over Leicester City. The Red Devils booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup after a comeback win over the Foxes on Friday, February 7.

Having overcome Arsenal in the previous round, Ruben Amorim's side were out to continue their quest to defend the trophy they won last season. The Portuguese coach opted for the duo of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, with the former having a disappointing game.

Former Paris Saint-Germain man Ugarte was guilty of losing the ball in a dangerous area in the first half in a move that led to Leicester City taking the lead. He also had a number of moments in the game that left the fans far from impressed before his withdrawal with seconds left in the clash.

Trending

Ugarte was on the receiving end of criticism from the club's fans, who felt he performed poorly in the game. They shared their thoughts on X, and were critical of the Uruguay international.

A fan named him as one of the worst professional footballers ever.

"Ugarte one of the worst professional footballers ever", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that he ought to be a squad player while Casemiro starts games.

"Ugarte should be Casemiro’s squad replacement. No business being in the starting 11 if we are serious about progressing as a team", they posted.

One fan pointed at the Liverpool game as the only time Ugarte has impressed.

"No matter what else happens this season, the worst thing Liverpool did was make Ugarte look like an actual footballer", they posted.

A fan referred to the Manchester United man as 'awful'.

"they cooked me when I said ugarte was shit fvck y'all man this guy is awful", they wrote.

Another fan complained that the midfielder made his opponents look better than they are.

"Ndidi looks like Essien in front of Ugarte and he’s a championship player 😭😭", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the midfielder does not deserve to be rated highly.

"Ugarte is genuinely awful. You lot can’t serious with how much you rate that guy", they wrote.

Manuel Ugarte finished the game with a 83% pass accuracy in midfield, two chances created, and a big chance created. He won five of 11 ground duels, won zero of three tackes, and was dribbled past three times in the game. He also had four interceptions and 11 recoveries for Manchester United.

Manchester United edge Leicester City to progress in FA Cup

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Leicester City and reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils won 2-1 at Old Trafford thanks to a dramatic late winner.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side took the lead after 42 minutes on his former stomping ground when Bobby Decordova-Reid reacted quickly to head home from close range. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee equalised from a similar position in the 68th minute, slotting home after a defensive block put the ball in his path.

Manchester United claimed the win in controversial manner in added time thanks to Harry Maguire. The defender appeared to be in an offside position when he headed home a cross from Bruno Fernandes, but the VAR is not in use at this stage of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback