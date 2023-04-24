Cristiano Ronaldo got destroyed by fans on Twitter for what he did during Al-Nassr's 1-0 defeat against Al-Wehda in the Kings Cup semifinals on Monday (April 24).

Al-Alami trailed by a goal in the first half as Jean-David Beaguel scored a spectacular overhead kick to hand the away side the lead at Mrsool Park. Ronaldo was fuming before going down the tunnel. He expressed disgust at his own bench in what seemed like a rant against the team's tactics.

The Portuguese had a frustrating outing, too. While his overall performance was decent, Ronaldo was unlucky in front of goal. Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi brilliantly denied the 38-year-old twice After producing a point-blank range stop in the first half, the Moroccan saved Ronaldo's header spectacularly in the second half.

Al-Wehda were down to ten men in the 53rd minute when Abdullah Al-Hafith received his second yellow of the game for bringing down Cristiano Ronaldo outside the penalty area. Al-Alami, though, failed to capitalise on the advantage, with Ronaldo striking the bar in the 82nd minute with a left-footed strike from inside the box.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bore the brunt of criticism after the game, especially for his gesture towards his bench. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"This guy is bad for any team."

Another claimed:

"Biggest cry baby in history."

Here are some of the top reactions across Twitter to Ronaldo's actions at half-time:

ivan @ivan_nti @SkyFootball blud is leaving football soon. his ego can't be withstood by any 'football club' not 'business club' @SkyFootball blud is leaving football soon. his ego can't be withstood by any 'football club' not 'business club'

Henzer Bernie @henzi1 @SkyFootball Has he walked off the pitch out there without doing something for the camera yet? @SkyFootball Has he walked off the pitch out there without doing something for the camera yet?

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at his own bench as Al-Nassr go in behind at half-time Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at his own bench as Al-Nassr go in behind at half-time 😳 https://t.co/wySFQaA57M

Cristiano Ronaldo's game against Al-Wehda by numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo faced criticism for his performance during Al-Nassr's defeat against Al-Wehda. So the question may arise about how the superstar performed during the game. Here we take a closer look at his numbers from the game.

Ronaldo had two shots on target and completed two dribbles. He hit the woodwork once and completed 32 passes with a 91% accuracy. The 38-year-old also made two key passes and won four ground duels.

While he failed to get on the scoresheet, it was a decent outing on a personal level for the Portugal captain. Al-Nassr, though, have now lost two back-to-back games across competitions. They were beaten by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday.

