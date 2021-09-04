"This guy can get us over the line to win trophies" - Rio Ferdinand advises Manchester United about who should be on set piece duty

Manchester United legend and football pundit Rio Ferdinand has advised his former side to allow new signing Cristiano Ronaldo to take the penalties while compatriot Bruno Fernandes should be on free kick and corner duties.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel (via the Manchester Evening News), Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo should take all the penalties for Manchester United. Ferdinand, however, wants Bruno Fernandes to continue taking free kicks since he has a good record.

Ferdinand said:

"I think Bruno gives up the penalties, but doesn't relinquish free-kicks and corners — unless he doesn't take corners. Free-kicks around the box, he's going to be on them I think."

"I think he will be. His record demands that he should do that. I think he [Ronaldo] takes the penalties, 100 per cent, they agree to give him the penalties, but free-kicks around the box I think Bruno is wiping the ball down and taking it from there."

Rio Ferdinand believes Bruno Fernandes will be willing to give up his penalty duties to Cristiano Ronaldo if it means winning all the big trophies for Manchester United:

"Bruno sees the bigger picture; 'This guy can get us over the line to win trophies. If that means his percentage of goal involvements goes down, but gets his hands on a big trophy, I know that he would take that all-day long."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make over the team's set pieces as the Red Devils strive to challenge for the Premier League title for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Manchester United have solidified their chances of reclaiming the Premier League by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus alongside Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United make a decent start to their Premier League campaign

Manchester United have made a decent start to the new Premier League season by amassing 7 points from their opening 3 games. The Red Devils made a bright start to their new campaign by thrashing rivals Leeds United 5-1 on the opening day before the draw against Southampton and narrowly beating Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United fans can expect Cristiano Ronaldo to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle United on the 11th of September in front of a packed Old Trafford.

