"This guy can really fly" – Gabriel Jesus opens up on first impression about Arsenal teammate

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has showered praise on Gabriel Martinelli, claiming that his club teammate impressed him during their first meeting in a national team camp for Brazil.

Martinelli, 22, has established himself as one of the most promising forwards in the Premier League since arriving from Brazilian outfit Ituano for £6 million in 2019. He turned a lot of heads after registering 15 goals and five assists in 35 league games in the 2022-23 season.

A nine-cap Brazil international, Martinelli is now regarded as a crucial starter for his club. He has found the back of the opposition net eight times in 41 matches across competitions this term, providing five assists.

During a recent interaction with club media, Jesus was asked to share his thoughts on Martinelli and point out his Arsenal teammate's best attribute. He responded:

"I first met him when I was at a training camp with the national team. Brazil call in young players a lot to help us out and try them out, and I think I first saw him in around 2018 or 2019. I was like, 'Wow. What a player. This guy can really fly'."

Jesus, who left Manchester City to join the Gunners in 2022, added:

"I followed him after that and when he came to Arsenal, it was quite a jump from Ituana in Brazil, but he just played his game, straight away. On the pitch, everyone knows what he can do, but off the pitch what makes him special is his hunger."

Highlighting Martinelli's positive attributes, the Gunners attacker said:

"He wants to learn, he wants to improve, he wants to play. He's there all the time, asking for the ball, taking on the opposition. He just goes again and again. He gives us a different type of player."

Arsenal open to offloading Gabriel Jesus

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are open to entertaining offers for Gabriel Jesus. They are likely to sign a new attacker this summer and could decide to sell the 27-year-old to raise funds in the near future.

Jesus, who arrived in a £45 million move, has struggled to impress in the final third for the Gunners this campaign. He has bagged just eight goals in 33 games across all competitions, recording seven assists.

Meanwhile, £65 million summer arrival Kai Havertz has emerged as Arsenal's first-choice number nine of late. The German has registered 13 goals and six assists in 48 appearances for his team this campaign.