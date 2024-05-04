“This guy is cancer”, “So annoying” - Barcelona fans furious with 32-year-old star after 4-2 loss against Girona

Barcelona fans are very furious with club captain Sergio Roberto, taking to social media to slam him for his performance in their 4-2 loss against Girona in La Liga.

Sergi Roberto is currently, alongside Marc-Andre ter Stegen, one of the longest-serving players at the club. His influence in the dressing room has also led to his captaincy and he is seen as a leader at Camp Nou.

However, in the match against Girona at the Montilivi Stadium on Saturday (May 4), he failed to meet expectations. His passes were mostly solid and he tried to provide good defensive cover. But he made a drastic mistake that led to a goal for the hosts, and the fans are angry about this.

He played a back pass towards his goal, which only saw Girona pounce on the ball, with Artem Dovbyk driving in to provide the assist for Cristian Portu. Prior to the error, Barca were winning 2-1, but this turned the game around, as the hosts equalized before scoring another two.

Sergi Roberto has already apologized for his mistake. However, this has done little to placate the fans, who took to social media to thoroughly slam the midfielder for his error. It also doesn't help that his contract looks set to be renewed for another season, with many fans calling Barcelona out on the decision.

Here is what the furious fans wrote on X:

"Mfs were telling me there is no harm in Roberto staying. I’ve been saying the same sh** for the last 5+ years, this guy is cancer, we will never return to the team we once were with this useless prick as our captain. Thanks to Xavi he is staying now as well, wonderful news." wrote an unhappy fan.

"I was fine with Roberto’s renewal as a last ditch option/utility player, but if Xavi’s going to keep randomly chucking him into games he really has no business starting, I [rescind] my acceptance. It’s just so annoying, man." another Barcelona fan wrote.

"Losing I can deal with, Sergi Roberto renewing I cannot." a third fan wrote.

"That Sergi Roberto contract should be torn to pieces and he should be sent out of Barça this very minute," another fan complained.

"The board expects Barcelona to challenge for all titles, yet continuously hands new deals and treats players like Sergi Roberto as though this club cannot move forward without them. We’re not a serious institution." a fan concluded angrily.

Other fans added:

Sergi Roberto has apologized for his error in Barcelona's loss

Barcelona endured a shock 4-2 loss to Girona in La Liga, as the hosts came back from 2-1 down to snatch all three points on Saturday.

An early goal from Andreas Christensen (3') opened things up, but Dovbyk responded almost immediately in the fourth minute. Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty on the cusp of half-time and it seemed as though they would go on to keep the win.

However, Roberto's poor pass gave Girona the equalizer through Portu in the 65th minute. After the game, the Barcelona captain told the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I’m furious because it was my mistake so I’m really upset, I apologize to the team, because the team was working hard and playing brilliantly and we didn’t deserve this result and we are very angry."

Minutes after Portu equalized, Girona scored another to make it three via Miguel Gutierrez in the 67th minute. A 74th-minute goal from Portu made it four for Girona on the night.