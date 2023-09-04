“This guy has been declared innocent” - Gefate spokesperson strikes back at backlash over signing Mason Greenwood from Manchester United

A Getafe spokesperson recently defended the club's decision to sign Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

The La Liga side signed Greenwood on a season-long loan in the very final hours of transfer deadline day. The signing has been met with backlash from fans due to the player's past.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 on sexual assault-related charges but these were dropped against him earlier this year. Manchester United then oversaw their own internal investigation into the matter.

A Getafe spokesperson hinted that they did not ask to see the findings of the investigation. He told the Athletic:

“We do not want to enter the investigation. This guy has been declared innocent, judged, he is innocent like you or me. The moment we see that he is innocent we have no more to say.”

Mason Greenwood was acquitted of all charges in February but the club suspended him pending their investigation. They reportedly were considering his return with Erik ten Hag open to it but mass criticism from fans saw them take a U-turn.

The Red Devils announced that he wouldn't return to the club but that they would help facilitate his departure amicably. It was also claimed during their announcement that findings in the investigation suggested that evidence that has been in the public domain doesn't paint the full picture.

However, finding a new club for the English forward was difficult and Manchester United forced a loan exit rather than an ideal permanent move on deadline day. His loan move to Getafe includes a break clause that can be triggered in January.

Greenwood last played for United in the month of his arrest in a 1-0 win against West Ham United. He made 129 appearances across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists during his time at Old Trafford.

Getafe's social media announcement of their capture of Manchester United's Greenwood was slammed

Fans were furious on X (formerly known as Twitter) about how Getafe announced the loan signing of Greenwood from Manchester United.

Shortly after the transfer window closed they posted a message alongside an English fag and timer:

“Keep calm, announce coming."

This was followed up by a controversial second post, which showed several young male fans celebrating the news of the Manchester United striker's signing. Those fans were seen jumping up and down in reaction to the news.

Getafe were slammed by fans on social media with many labeling the club as embarrassing. Spanish domestic abuse charity, Ana Bella Foundation, has demanded the La Liga club reverse their decision.

"The club is setting a terrible example. Getafe executives should never have hired Mason Greenwood and should immediately overturn their decision," they wrote.

The Englishman could make his debut for Geta Azulones after the international break. They face Osasuna on September 17 in La Liga.