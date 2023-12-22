"This guy does everything to win games" – PSV Eindhoven boss claims Arsenal star is 'misunderstood' despite being intelligent

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz has lavished praise on Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz, asserting that the Bayer Leverkusen youth product is misunderstood as a player.

Havertz, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea in a potential £65 million transfer in the summer, faced a lot of scrutiny for his slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium. However, he has turned around his form in the past four weeks, bagging four goals in his last seven matches.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Bosz asserted that Havertz is someone who is dedicated to his team's cause. The ex-Bayer Leverkusen boss elaborated:

"Sometimes you have a player who is so good, like Kai, that you don't have to say anything, the players are following him already. He is misunderstood. This guy does everything to win games."

Labelling the 42-cap Germany international 'intelligent', Bosz added:

"I was the guy [as a player] who made the tackles and everyone said I was 100 per cent, but that was me. Kai plays piano like [Johann Sebastian] Bach. I was like, 'A footballer playing piano? I can't believe it'. But he is really intelligent."

Bosz, who helped Havertz flourish as a teenager at Leverkusen, said:

"When he left for Chelsea the next day, there was a box for every player and every staff member with his jersey and his name on the back. He didn't have to but this is the person he is."

Havertz, 24, will next be in action for Arsenal in their Premier League clash against in-form Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (December 23).

Arsenal advised against signing attacker

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Paul Brown claimed that Arsenal should avoid signing Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window. He said:

"I guess it wouldn't create as much excitement. Clearly, he's a good player who's playing very well, but he seems a bit similar in profile to the likes of Eddie Nketiah for me, and I'm not sure that he would be the right solution for Arsenal."

Claiming that Mikel Arteta's side need a top-level striker, Brown added:

"I really think they need a striker who is capable of scoring 20 to 25 goals for them in a Premier League season and I'm not sure that Solanke is quite that. It would be an interesting move but probably not one that you would say is going to win them the title."

Solanke, 26, has been in fine form for Bournemouth this campaign. He has scored nine goals and contributed one assist in 19 outings so far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko as offensive targets, as per Football Transfers.