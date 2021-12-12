"This guy... I don't recognize him" - David James names the most improved player in the Liverpool squad this season

Former England goalkeeper David James has praised Kostas Tsimikas and claimed he has been one of Liverpool's best players this season.

Liverpool signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos as a backup to Andy Robertson. The left-back played a few games at the start and impressed, leading to calls for him to keep the starting place this season.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop



Tsimikas on the origins of his 'Greek Scouser' nickname 🇬🇷 🗣️"I try always to speak and I think I'm on a good level."Tsimikas on the origins of his 'Greek Scouser' nickname 🇬🇷 #LFC 🗣️"I try always to speak and I think I'm on a good level."Tsimikas on the origins of his 'Greek Scouser' nickname 🇬🇷 #LFC https://t.co/yybN5vrGPt

David James was talking about the Liverpool defender on Stadium Astro when he heaped praise on the 25-year-old. The former Premier League shotstopper claimed Tsimikas had improved a lot under Jurgen Klopp and said:

"Tsimikas is probably the best example currently [of players Jurgen Klopp has improved]. He starts this season as if he's been here for three years! I was watching games and I'm like, 'this guy…..I don't recognise him."

Jurgen Klopp unwilling to change his plans at Liverpool

While Liverpool fans called for Kostas Tsimikas to keep his place in the starting XI, Jurgen Klopp was not keen on it.

The German manager reminded fans of Andy Robertson and claimed the Scottish star was still miles ahead of the former Olympiacos defender.

"People constantly forget how good Robbo is just because Kostas is good as well - thank god he's good as well! It's much better than it was before when we had no real solution and Milly [James Milner] had to play there. Now we have different solutions, which is good.

"We have many prospects but I don't down Robbo. We shared the intensity between the games between the two of them and really happy about the development. Really happy. But Robbo is Robbo. An outstanding player.

"If he has had drops in performance, it hasn't changed my mind because you cannot trust people today and then not trust them the next days."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺Tsimikas on his celebrations with Jurgen Klopp at Wolves:



"I don't remember when the manager caught my neck, but I'm fine. I think I can play tomorrow! You can't control your emotions in these moments. I'll be okay to play tomorrow. Divock gave us that happiness."🔴 📺Tsimikas on his celebrations with Jurgen Klopp at Wolves:"I don't remember when the manager caught my neck, but I'm fine. I think I can play tomorrow! You can't control your emotions in these moments. I'll be okay to play tomorrow. Divock gave us that happiness."🔴 https://t.co/yti74a7q3L

Kostas Tsimikas has played 11 games this season in all competitions and has two assists to his name. On the other hand, Robertson has played 17 games, assisting five times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool have lost just once so far this season in the Premier League, and that was at West Ham United.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar