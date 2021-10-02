"This guy is my idol, it was respect to him" - Andros Townsend on using Cristiano Ronaldo's famous goal celebration against Manchester United

Andros Townsend said the reason behind copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration was a way to pay respect to his idol rather than mock the Manchester United star.

Speaking after Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Andros Townsend revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol and it was an honor to share the pitch with him during their game. The Everton winger added that the celebration that followed was his way of paying respect to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Townsend said:

"You know what, this guy is my idol. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo. I spent hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. Maybe should have spent a bit longer on the celebration because it wasn't great execution. But it was a bit of respect to Cristiano and it's an honour to be on the same field as him."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo and put him on the bench for their home game against Everton. However, the Red Devils were left frustrated by yet another opposition at home, with Everton earning a well-deserved point.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for Manchester United in the first half before Andros Townsend leveled it for Everton at the 65th minute mark. Everton also had a late winner disallowed after VAR deemed Yerry Mina to be offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to turn Manchester United's fortunes

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed on by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the 57th minute mark. With his team in the lead, the Portuguese star was sent to score a goal which would have given Manchester United some breathing space.

However, the 36-year-old forward failed to have a positive impact on proceedings and had another goalless game in the Premier League. Ronaldo tried to link up with Jadon Sancho but failed to find the net from an acute angle which was never going to threaten Jordan Pickford's goal.

Manchester United have now dropped five points from their last two Premier League matches. The Red Devils lost last week to Aston Villa before only managing to come away with one point against Everton.

Manchester United now face a difficult run of fixtures in the Premier League. The Red Devils will face Leicester City and Liverpool next, before taking on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Manchester United will need the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to step up if they are to be recognized as serious title contenders this season.

