“This guy is just crazy, he’s always joking with everyone” – Fabinho names funniest player in the Liverpool squad

Liverpool's Brazilian ace Fabinho recently named Kostas Tsimikas as the funniest player at his club.

Speaking to Saturday Social on Sky Sports, Fabinho said (via Empire of the Kop):

“Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek Scouser. This guy is just crazy, he’s always joking with everyone. He looks to be always happy, he is the type of guy you want to have around you. He’s a really nice guy.”

Fabinho is currently gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. He has made 21 appearances for the Reds so far this season, starting 17 of those.

Tsimikas, meanwhile, has played 49 games for Liverpool since joining in 2020 and has provided 11 assists.

The 26-year-old has played 16 games for Jurgen Klopp's team so far this season and has provided five assists. He has started in eight out of the 16 games.

Fabinho named his favorite game in a Liverpool shirt

Liverpool vs. Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg.

Fabinho named Liverpool's 4-0 home win against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in 2019 as his favorite game for the club.

He said (via the club's official website):

"The game against Barcelona, the second game at Anfield. For me, the game, the result was really special – but the moment after the game between players, staff and fans was really special, something really special in my career, one of the best experiences in my football career. That’s why it was so special, this game."

He further added that he would have loved to play alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario if presented with the chance:

"Ronaldo, Fenomeno. After Pele, he is the best Brazilian player. I didn’t see Pele playing so that’s why I say Ronaldo because I saw him playing. I saw him win a World Cup with Brazil and be the best player in the World Cup. So, Ronaldo. What a striker – pace, power, skilful. I would have loved to play with him."

The midfielder also revealed that his real name is Fabio Tavares:

"My name is not Fabinho. My name is Fabio – Fabio Tavares – but in Brazil we put ‘inho’ in every name so they started to call me Fabinho and until today I’m Fabinho. I asked my mum when I started my career what she preferred – Fabinho or Fabio – and she said Fabinho, so I stayed with Fabinho."

