“This guy is like a wandering NPC in RPG” – Fans left stunned as Real Madrid legend randomly shows up at Liverpool bar ahead of UCL clash

Fans were stunned to see Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos visiting bars in Liverpool ahead of the Champions League clash between the two European juggernauts.

The 49-year-old, who currently serves as a Los Blancos ambassador, was seen meeting fans and soaking up the pre-match atmosphere in the city centre. According to the Daily Mail, Carlos was spotted at the renowned Matthew Street, mingling with supporters from both sides while enjoying drinks ahead of the game.

Fans took to Twitter to react as people recognized the legend relaxing in the pubs with them. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Richard McGinn @richard_mcginn @TheAnfieldWrap That’s what a football legend looks like, among the people… accepted by all and loved by all! @TheAnfieldWrap That’s what a football legend looks like, among the people… accepted by all and loved by all!

Parth @parthophelia @TheAnfieldWrap This man spawns on the most random ass places in the world @TheAnfieldWrap This man spawns on the most random ass places in the world

Murph @Murph_LFC @TheAnfieldWrap Mate of mine over for the game got this of him in Sgt Peppers @TheAnfieldWrap Mate of mine over for the game got this of him in Sgt Peppers 😂 https://t.co/lr0KlpwnSQ

Roberto Carlos is an undisputed legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, having amassed a remarkable 527 appearances for Los Blancos during his tenure. He left his mark on the club's rich history with an impressive tally of 70 goals and 102 assists from left-back.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Carlos also lifted an array of silverware, including four La Liga titles and three illustrious Champions League trophies.

Real Madrid thrash Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield

Roberto Carlos would have undoubtedly been thrilled with the spectacular display of his beloved Real Madrid at Anfield. The Spanish giants mounted an incredible comeback to destroy Liverpool 5-2 in their Champions League last-16 first-leg clash.

The Reds started the game brightly and looked like running away with it when Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah netted early goals. But Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. had other ideas, hitting a brace before the break to draw Los Blancos level.

The second of those strikes was particularly fortunate, as Alisson's ill-fated pass ricocheted off Vinicius and sailed over the stranded keeper's head into the back of the net.

The second half was all about the visitors, as Eder Militao put them in front with a well-placed header. Soon after, Karim Benzema took over with two sublime finishes to seal a comprehensive victory for the reigning champions.

With such a commanding lead to take back to the Bernabeu, Real Madrid will be confident of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition. But Liverpool will surely be fired up to overturn the deficit in the second leg, which is scheduled for March 15.

