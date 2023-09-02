“This guy” - Romeo Beckham applauds stunning display from Real Madrid star in 2-1 win over Getafe 

Romeo Beckham lauded Jude Bellingham after the Englishman starred in a come-from-behind 2-1 La Liga win for Real Madrid against Getafe on Saturday (September 2). The game marked Los Blancos' first at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti's team were pegged back by Borja Mayoral's early strike against his former club. Joselu Mato, though, equalised in the second period before Bellingham netted the winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Bellingham has now scored in all four of his La Liga games, racking up an impressive tally of five goals and one assist. Real Madrid sit atop the points table with a perfect four wins from four games.

Romeo Beckham lauded Bellingham for his scintillating form, uploading an Instagram story with the caption:

"This Guy."

Romeo's Instagram story

Los Blancos return to action on September 17 against Real Sociedad in a home game after the international break.

David Beckham shares great friendship with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo

David Beckham and Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid during the club's Galactico era. They shared the pitch 104 times and combined for 12 goals.

The duo got on a live chat on social media once, where the Englishman highlighted how Ronaldo's presence helped him settle in after arriving from Manchester United. Beckham said (via talkSPORT):

“Moving from Manchester to Madrid was a big move for me. But one of the first people that I ever saw was you. When you walked into the changing room, it made me feel comfortable to be in the club.”

He added:

“I remember Roberto (Carlos) turning round to me or you turning round to me and saying ‘we would always say in the Brazil team that if there was any English player that could play in the Brazilian team, it would be you.’"

The 48-year-old made 159 appearances for the Madrid giants during his time in Spain, scoring 20 goals and providing 52 assists across competitions.