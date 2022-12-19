“This guy’s football throws any rivalry into the corner” – Ronaldo congratulates Lionel Messi for a ‘worthy’ farewell after FIFA World Cup win

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario lauded Lionel Messi after he led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner shone on the biggest stage as he scored twice in 120 minutes for his side. While the game ended 3-3 after extra time, La Albiceleste held their nerves in the penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Following an enthralling final, Ronaldo shared a message on his Twitter account. The Brazilian legend claimed that La Pulga has even made his rivals support him, as he wrote:

"This guy's football throws any rivalry to the corner. I saw a lot of Brazilians - and people from all over the world - rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. Congratulations Messi!"

Ronaldo Nazário @Ronaldo



The Argentina captain has now won every trophy he has been eligible for at club and international level.

He also became the first player to win the Golden Ball twice at the FIFA World Cup. He also won it in the 2014 edition, where Argentina lost in the final against Germany.

He missed out on the Golden Boot by just one goal as his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe secured the award. He scored a brilliant hat-trick in the final and ended the tournament with eight goals.

Many claim Lionel Messi has ended the GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo after FIFA World Cup triumph

The duo have been competing on the biggest stages of football for more than a decade now.

While the Argentine has won seven Ballons d'Or awards, Cristiano Ronaldo has won five of them. They have scored a ridiculous number of goals between them and have won numerous trophies for club and country.

However, Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph on Sunday cemented Messi's status as the GOAT for many fans, pundits, and sportspeople alike.

He had a phenomenal tournament where he scored at least one goal in each round. Along with his seven goals, the PSG playmaker also provided three assists.

He led Argentina from the front following their shock 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game to lift the trophy in his final appearance in the tournament.

James Maddison @Madders10 #Messi𓃵 For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. For those who know football know that tonights result didn’t determine whether Messi was the best player ever or not. But yet I’m so happy he did for the people who thought he needed it so now there’s no debate. 🐐 #Messi𓃵

Ronaldo, meanwhile, couldn't mark his final FIFA World Cup appearance in a similar fashion. He scored just one goal in Portugal's opening game against Ghana and was benched in their knockout games. They were eventually knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

While for many, the debate still continues, many have deemed Messi the undisputed GOAT over Ronaldo.

