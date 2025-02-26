"This should not happen again" - Cristiano Ronaldo offers public apology after delayed start to Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda SPL clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a public apology after Al-Nassr's match against Al-Wedha was delayed for over an hour. It happened on Tuesday (February 25) as the Knights of Naj'd clinched a 2-0 win at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium. However, before the match began, there was a considerable delay.

Due to traffic, Al-Nassr's team bus got to the stadium late - nine minutes after they should have begun the match. That eventually saw the game postponed, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding the back of the net. Later, he said in an interview with SSC Sports (via GOAL):

"I want to apologise on behalf of Al-Nassr for starting the game late. This should not happen again. Sorry."

The game saw Ronaldo open the scoring in the 48th minute, following a first half that saw both sides being unable to open the deadlock. Eventually, very late into stoppage time, the legendary Portuguese striker was fouled in the box, and he gave the penalty to Sadio Mane to score (90+10').

Speaking about the game, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"It was a tough game. The first half was difficult because we did a journey of three hours on the bus because of traffic, and the roads were closed.

"In the second half, we were a little bit better. We fixed our issues and we scored two goals so we are happy. (The comeback) should be like that. This is Al-Nassr. We have to react. We have to continue to win, and let's see what's going to happen."

The Saudi giants face Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League next on February 28. They are third in the league table with 47 points, behind leaders Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in second.

Ronaldo Nazario rubbished Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo claim of being the greatest player of all time

Ronaldo Nazario has rubbished Cristiano Ronaldo's claim after the Al-Nassr superstar referred to himself as the greatest player of all time. The legendary Portuguese striker has broken numerous records, becoming the first player to score 900 career goals.

However, his words haven't sat well with Ronaldo Nazario, who told ESPN (via GOAL):

"I don't really like to get into this. I think people have too much self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about what I did and who I was rather than talking about myself.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic story. He won everything, scored goals in every possible way. He is definitely among the best in history. Now, I don't agree with the best. But I respect his opinion. ... I would say he is easily in the top 10."

Nazario went on to name players like Pele, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona ahead of the Portugal icon.

