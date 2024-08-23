"This is the happiest moment of my life" - Barcelona star reacts after signing first-team contract with the club

Barcelona striker Pau Victor has shared his thoughts after inking a permanent deal with the Spanish giants following his transfer from Girona. The young striker becomes the first new player registered by La Blaugrana for the 2024-25 campaign, having signed a five-year deal.

Spanish striker Pau Victor joined Barcelona on loan from Girona for the 2023-24 season, and he shone with Barca Atletic. He led the scoring in the Primera Federacion with 18 goals, prompting the club to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

Pau Victor proved his worth to the club and was rewarded with his senior debut as a substitute in their LaLiga opener against Valencia on August 17. The striker has now officially put pen to paper on a five-year contract with La Blaugrana, and he revealed his delight at signing permanently.

He said via Barca Universal:

"This is the happiest moment of my life. Signing for this club means so much for me. I hope I can enjoy and make the most out of this opportunity."

Still only 22, Pau Victor is expected to be a backup option to Robert Lewandowski at the club this season. The striker managed to impress manager Hansi Flick in pre-season, scoring thrice in their friendly matches. Two of those goals came in a 2-1 win against Real Madrid, with the other coming against Manchester City.

With a very strong pre-season showing in the bag, Pau Victor will be eager to continue to prove himself worthy throughout the season. The striker is capable of playing on either wing, and his versatility will make him a good option for Flick's side.

Barcelona youngster set to complete Ligue 1 switch - Reports

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye is reportedly set to complete a permanent transfer to Stade Rennais on a long-term basis. The Senegal international has an agreement in place with the Ligue 1 side, and both clubs have agreed to transfer the youngster, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Faye, who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Barcelona, only joined the club from NK Kustosija last summer. He cost them around €5 million and will now move for a reported €12 million plus €4 million in add-ons to France.

Barcelona will remain in control as they negotiated a sell-on clause in the contract of the 19-year-old centre-back. They also have a €35 million buy-back option for his first year and a €40 million buy-back option for his second year at Rennes. The youngster was part of their pre-season squad but is set for a permanent move away.

