"This is heartbreaking news" - Gary Neville reacts to death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota in tragic car accident

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has reacted to the tragic passing of Liverpool's Diogo Jota. The United legend revealed that the news of Jota's death and that of his brother Andre Sliva is heartbreaking.

In a post via his official X handle, the Manchester United icon and British pundit wrote (via Gary Neville on X):

"That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family 💔."

According to BBC, Jota and his younger brother Andre died in a car accident in the city of Zamora, the north-west region of Spain. The duo were reportedly traveling in a Lamborghini on Thursday (July 3) when their vehicle veered off the track and engulfed in fire.

The report also claimed that the accident was due to a tyre blowout whilst overtaking, leading to the demise of Jota and Andre. The Liverpool star recently tied the knot with his long-term lover Rute Cardoso on the 22nd of June 2025.

Aged 28, Diogo Jota and his wife Rute were also blessed with three children in their lovely union. The Liverpool star won the Premier League last season at Anfield and was part of Portugal's squad that won the recent 2025 UEFA Nations League title.

Portuguese Football Federation reacts to the death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Portuguese Football Player Diogo Jota - Archive - Source: Getty

The Portuguese football federation has revealed that they are devastated by the sudden passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. While revealing the loss of the duo is irreplaceable, the Portuguese football association vowed to preserve their legacy.

In a post, the Portuguese Football Federation said (via Portugal on X):

"The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain. Much more than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in the community itself."

The statement added:

"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players played respectively. The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked UEFA for a minute's silence this Thursday, before our national team's match against Spain in the Women's European Championship. We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and remained a key player for the Reds until his sad passing. In 182 outings, he delivered 65 goals and contributed 26 assists. Meanwhile, Andre, his brother, was an attacking midfielder for Portuguese second division side Penafiel.

