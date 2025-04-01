"This is what hell looks like", "We will be tuning in" - Manchester United fans provide mixed reaction to duo in XI for Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester United fans have reacted to the selection of coach Ruben Amorim for their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. The Red Devils are seeking to avoid defeat for a fifth successive game. They last tasted defeat in a penalty shootout against Fulham in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup last month.

Amorim has made several changes to the XI that claimed a 3-0 win over Leicester City last time out particularly with teenage star Ayden Heaven out injured. The Portuguese tactician has moved captain Bruno Fernandes further forward while naming Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte as his midfield pairing from the start.

The Red Devils remain without Kobbie Mainoo, while Mason Mount and Toby Collyer have been named on the bench. Veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen is also among the substitutes, as is teenage summer signing Sekou Kone.

Many Manchester United fans are unconvinced by the coach's choice of personnel in the middle of the park, and they took to X to share their thoughts.

A fan was critical of the choice of midfield pivot for the team.

"Ugarte Casemiro pivot is what hell looks like", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their feeling towards the midfielders for the game.

"Case & Ugarte pivot is nasty work", they posted.

A fan shared their excitement at seeing both midfielders start together for the Red Devils.

"casemiro y ugarte juntos we WILL be tuning in", they wrote.

Another fan opined that the midfield pairing would allow Bruno Fernandes more freedom in attack.

"Casemiro Ugarte pivot I am alive. Was saying in the video earlier that I would like to see us run this with Bruno in the 10 more. It would be a good setup for the Europa as well", they wrote.

Another fan questioned the decision to start both South Americans in midfield and play Bruno further forward.

"What's the point in starting both Casemiro and Ugarte? Bruno should be in the middle", they asked.

Manchester United boss Amorim has named 18-year-old left-back Harry Amass in the squad, with the teenager having made his debut against Leicester City. Kone is also among the substitutes for the side, as they aim to avoid successive league defeats to Forest.

Amorim welcomes several key players for Manchester United clash against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has named a number of previous absentees in the squad to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Red Devils have struggled with injuries this season, with several key players spending time on the sidelines.

Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are back in the squad for the game, with the latter thrown straight into the starting XI. Similarly, left wing-back Patrick Dorgu makes his return to the XI after serving his ban following a red card against Ipswich Town.

Amorim has named midfielder Mason Mount among the substitutes, as well, for only the second time since December 15. The Red Devils remain without the likes of Amad Diallo and Luke Shaw. Both players could return for the final weeks of the season as well.

