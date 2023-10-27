"This would help us all" - Toni Kroos gives interesting advice to Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham ahead of El Clasico debut against Barcelona

Real Madrid maestro Toni Kroos has advised midfielder Jude Bellingham to enjoy his first El Clasico this weekend. The La Liga leaders travel to the Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's temporary home for the season, on Saturday (October 28).

Los Blancos are atop the standings with 25 points after 10 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference. Barca are a point behind the leading pair, winning seven of their 10 games.Both Madrid and Barca have also done well in Europe, winning their opening three UEFA Champions League games.

Madrid's good early form has been due to the rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu by summer arrival Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old scored in the 2-1 Champions League win at Braga in midweek.

Kroos reckons Bellingham enjoying the occasion could be key to Los Blancos winning their upcoming El Clasico clash. The German said (as per Madrid Universal):

"My advice to Jude Bellingham for the Clasico is to enjoy it, if he is able to enjoy it he will also play well, and it would be a good time to win his first Clasico. This would help us all."

Expand Tweet

"He's fit" - Real Madrid boss dismisses concerns about Jude Bellingham injury

Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has had a stellar start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving this summer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a €103 million deal.

The England international has 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions. However, there were injury concerns when Bellingham appeared to be limping when he was substituted in the Braga win in midweek.

Nevertheless, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that his star is fit and that he's simply tired from playing too many games. Ancelotti said (as per AS via SPORTBRIEF):

“His adductor is a bit overloaded due to the state of the pitch, which was a bit soft. It’s nothing special. He’ll be fine. He’s fit. He’s a bit tired, but it’s normal."

Bellingham is now all set to get his first experience of El Clasico as Real Madrid look to remain atop the standings by handing Barca their first loss of the season.