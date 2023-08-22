"This helps us coaches to shorten preparation times” - Tata Martino explains how Lionel Messi and Busquets helped in Inter Miami training sessions

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has revealed how Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets made his life easy after joining the Herons last month.

The Herons were on a six-game winless run across competitions prior to Messi and Busquets' arrival. However, they have won each of the seven games that the former Barcelona duo have played in. Martino and Co. beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties to win the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19).

Messi bagged 10 goals and one assist for Inter Miami in the tournament, while Busquets expertly marshaled the midfield. They, along with Jordi Alba, were undoubtedly integral to the Florida-based club winning the first trophy of their five-year history.

Meanwhile, Martino reckons Messi and Busquets' influence on the training pitch is as important as their impact on games. The manager recalled how the veterans took responsibility to explain in-game situations to their new teammates in their first few training sessions with the team after arriving last month.

"In the first training sessions with Busquets, they made little islands with three or four players each to explain work situations to them. This helps us coaches to shorten preparation times," Martino told a press conference (h/t Argentinian television channel TyC Sports).

Martino worked with Messi and Busquets during his time as Barcelona's manager in the 2013-14 season. He also worked with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner when he served as Argentina's head coach between 2014 and 2016.

Gerardo Martino reacts to Lionel Messi handing captain's armband to DeAndre Yedlin during Leagues Cup celebrations

Lionel Messi was seen handing the captain's armband to DeAndre Yedlin, who led Inter Miami prior to his arrival, after winning the Leagues Cup. The Argentinian icon also invited the defender to lift the trophy with him. Gerardo Martino reckons those gestures are what sets the superstar apart from the rest.

"This type of act is already common in him (Lionel Messi). When one says that he is the best footballer in the world, he also understands these kinds of things," Martino said.

Lionel Messi scored Inter Miami's only goal as they drew 1-1 against Nashville in the final in regulation time. La Pulga hit the woodwork with his only other shot in the game. He also did not shy away from taking responsibility as the captain, taking and converting the team's first penalty in the shootout.

The Leagues Cup triumph saw the former Barcelona superstar win the 44th trophy of his career with club and country. He, thus, became the most decorated player of all time. He will be determined to win more trophies with Inter Miami.