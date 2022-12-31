"This is more than history in the making" - Al Nassr announce signing of Cristiano Ronaldo (Official)

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially an Al Nassr player as his run in European football comes to an end. The Portuguese forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal until 2025.

Ronaldo's future had been up in the air for a while. His Manchester United contract was mutually terminated last month after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo was keen for a move to a top European club, but that didn't materialize. The 37-year-old will now play in the Saudi Arabian league for Al Nassr. The club confirmed the news of the signing on Instagram with the caption:

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc."

The record goalscorer in the history of the top European Cup competition, the UEFA Champions League, will now pursue his career on a different continent.

Ronaldo represented Sporting CP, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, and Juventus during his time in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the European stage for the first time

After scoring 24 goals for Manchester United last season, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to replicate his form this term. Erik ten Hag didn't use Ronaldo as a starter in his team, which didn't sit well with the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan saw his contract terminated and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now officially on a new continent with Al Nassr as his home.

