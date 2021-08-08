"This is my home and I'm not ready" - Lionel Messi breaks silence after Barcelona departure

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced on their official website that Lionel Messi will officially leave the club ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. The Argentine is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and was close to penning an extension at the Camp Nou, but Barcelona weren't granted permission by La Liga to register him officially, due to which they had no choice but to reluctantly part ways with him.

In an official press conference from the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi finally broke his silence after the events that transpired and admitted that he was devastated to be leaving Barcelona.

This is the word of Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/k0btQ7k1py — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

"Truth is I don't know what to say here. I've given a lot of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything as this is really difficult for me. I've been here my entire life and I'm not ready for this."

"Last year, all the nonsense with the burofax, I was convinced what to say. But this year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay. This is our home, the time we've had at Barcelona has been amazing."

"Today I have to say goodbye to all of this, I've been here since I was 13. After 21 years I'm leaving with my wife and three little Catalan-Argentine kids. I'm grateful for everything and everyone who has been by my side"

"So many beautiful things have happened and also some bad things, but they've all helped me to become the person I am today. I gave everything for this shirt from the first day I arrived and I never imagined I'd say goodbye to the club like this."

"It's been difficult without the fans due to the pandemic and I'm leaving without seeing the fans for over a year. I would've preferred the Camp Nou to be full, but this is what it is."

"I'm forgetting so many things but the words just wont come to me. Thank you to everyone."

What next for Lionel Messi and Barcelona?

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

After nearly two decades, Lionel Messi and Barcelona will go their separate ways this. Speculation surrounding the Argentine's future have dominated the backpages, as Paris Saint-Germain continue to be locked in socks to secure his signature.

The scene right now outside Camp Nou: pic.twitter.com/ecF6ZMdPbM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in a state of turmoil and have thus far not been able to register any of their new signings. With just over three weeks left for the transfer window to conclude, it remains to be seen what Barcelona do to bolster their squad in the days ahead, as they prepare to accomplish the impossible task of replacing Lionel Messi.

