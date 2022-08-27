“This is honestly so disrespectful”, “We are not watching” – Manchester United fans question Ten Hag’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for Southampton clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for the second game in a row and Manchester United fans are questioning the decision.

Erik ten Hag has decided to field an unchanged side for the clash with Southampton on August 27.

The Dutch tactician has gone with the frontline of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

The trio had success against Liverpool on August 22, with their pace causing the Merseysiders all sorts of problems.

However, there had been a huge backlash over the decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench in that game.

The risk paid off for Ten Hag as they ended up getting their first victory of the season with a 2-1 win.

There is speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears to want to leave the Red Devils to continue playing UEFA Champions League football.

Despite Ten Hag having previously claimed the player is not for sale, the five-time Ballon d'Or finds himself on the bench once again.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes captains the side once again with Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay joining him in midfield.

Tyrell Malacia, who impressed against Liverpool, is at left-back whilst Diogo Dalot takes up the right hand side of defense.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are in defense, which means skipper Harry Maguire is also benched again.

David de Gea starts in goal, making his 491'st appearance for Manchester United.

New signing Casemiro makes the bench and will be eager to get his first minutes in for the club.

But all the talk is surrounding Ten Hag's decision to once again name Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes bench.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

. @Z7Pcvxkedd @ManUtd I’m only watching this club cause of Cristiano Ronaldo and you bench him again ? Going to sleep GN @ManUtd I’m only watching this club cause of Cristiano Ronaldo and you bench him again ? Going to sleep GN

. @chou766555 @Z7Pcvxkedd @ManUtd Have nothing against Ten hag but why does it seems like he only wants to show his “standard” when it comes to Ronaldo? I mean players like Bruno and Rashford has been non existent but I don’t see them getting benched @Z7Pcvxkedd @ManUtd Have nothing against Ten hag but why does it seems like he only wants to show his “standard” when it comes to Ronaldo? I mean players like Bruno and Rashford has been non existent but I don’t see them getting benched

🗣 @utd_retired



This is honestly so disrespectful, stop holding his hostage @ManUtd Elanga starting over Ronaldo against a low blockThis is honestly so disrespectful, stop holding his hostage @ManUtd Elanga starting over Ronaldo against a low block This is honestly so disrespectful, stop holding his hostage

Manchester United looking to keep the winning momentum going whilst Cristiano Ronaldo dropped again

Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13 saw the Red Devils hit rock bottom.

There were calls for changes in the squad, huge backlash against the Glazers and even debates over Ten Hag being the right man for the job.

It was just the Dutch tactician's second competitive game in charge of the Red Devils.

His side reacted against Liverpool on Monday with an impressive performance, particularly in the first-half.

It is likely why Ten Hag has opted to go for the same side against Southampton as he eyes a second successive victory.

However, the Saints are no walkover as they have begun the campaign with one win, one draw and a defeat.

Che Adams' double against Leicester City last time out was enough to give Ralph Hassenhuttl's side a 2-1 victory.

All eyes will be on whether Ten Hag's side can continue their form, which earned praise against Liverpool.

Another defeat and all the doubts will come right back round.

