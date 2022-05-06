"This is a huge opportunity" - Michael Owen gives his scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Leeds United

One-time Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen believes Arsenal will beat Leeds United 2-0 to consolidate their position in the Premier League table. The Gunners will welcome the Peacocks to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 8.

Mikel Arteta's side, who are fourth in the league standings, enter this match in good form, having won three matches in a row. After a run of three consecutive losses, they defeated Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United to open up a two-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United, meanwhile, have picked up some good results under new boss Jesse Marsch. They have won three and drawn two of their last six league matches but suffered a 4-0 hammering at home against Manchester City last time out. Marsch's side are currently 17th in the table, just two points ahead of 18th-placed Everton.

With Spurs taking on Liverpool at Anfield, Owen believes Arteta's side will look to expand their lead over Antonio Conte's troops with a win against the Peacocks. He wrote in his column for BetVictor:

"It wasn’t a dominant win against West Ham last week, but Mikel Arteta won’t care one bit. That’s three massive wins in a row, and the that fourth position is looking more and more likely. With Spurs facing that tough trip to Anfield, this is a huge opportunity for Arsenal to pull away from them."

The former Liverpool striker added that Leeds United could be dragged back into the relegation fight thanks to Everton and Burnley's recent results:

"A few weeks ago, I thought Leeds were safe. Now, I’m not so sure! With Burnley and Everton picking up some huge wins in recent weeks, the pressure is back on Jesse Marsch’s side. The performance against City wasn’t great, they’ll need an improvement here."

Owen concluded:

"Arsenal have the habit of unexpectedly dropping points, but I can’t see that here. I’m saying 2-0 to Arsenal."

Leeds United yet to defeat Arsenal since returning to the Premier League

With Leeds United securing promotion to the Premier League last season after 16 long years, they haven't clashed much with the Gunners in recent times. However, Marsch's side are yet to beat the north London outfit since returning to the English top flight.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw in their first meeting of the 2020-21 league season at Elland Road. Arteta's troops thrashed Leeds 4-2 in the return fixture at the Emirates.

They also clashed earlier this season in the Premier League. Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners, courtesy of a brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Raphinha scored a consolation for the hosts.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh