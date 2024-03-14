"This is where I made my name" – Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho sends message to Dortmund fans after UCL QF progression

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has stated that he is grateful to Borussia Dortmund's fans for giving him a chance following his side's recent 2-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Earlier this Wednesday (March 13), Dortmund progressed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on the back of a 3-1 aggregate win over PSV. Sancho netted in the third minute before Marco Reus bagged an injury-time goal in the second leg of the last-16 clash.

After the end of Dortmund's recent home encounter, Sancho opened up on scoring his second goal for his current club in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He said (h/t Metro):

"I've always got a special place for Borussia Dortmund. This is where I made my name. I've got to be grateful to them, but also to my team-mates, just for believing in me. I'm just happy that we got the win today."

Sharing his two cents on Dortmund's win over PSV, Sancho added:

"Coming into the game, we knew it was going to be tough, but I felt like we always had the advantage because we're playing in front of our home fans. From the beginning of the game, I just knew from the dressing room team talk, we were on it. From the first whistle to the last, we just stuck at our game plan and I'm just happy that we got the win."

Expand Tweet

Sancho, who suffered a fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag past September, has started eight of his 10 appearances for Dortmund this season. The 23-year-old has contributed two assists for the Bundesliga giants so far, apart from scoring as many goals.

Casemiro lauds Manchester United talent

Speaking to Inside United, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo following his rise in stature this campaign. The 32-year-old said (h/t GOAL):

"For those of us who work with him, it's been no surprise to see him scoring and playing really well in games. I think we have a complete player in Kobbie – aggressive, looks after the ball, wants the ball. I would say that if Kobbie continues the way he's going with this mentality, continues training hard and doing things right, Manchester United have a great player for the next 15 years."

Mainoo, who rose through the Red Devils' youth ranks, has cemented himself as a key starter for his club since last December. He has started 14 of his team's last 16 Premier League matches, scoring one goal.

Expand Tweet

A right-footed deep-lying playmaker, Mainoo is next likely to feature for Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17).