"This is where I want to be" - Jude Bellingham makes emphatic claim about long-term future at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham insists he sees himself being at Real Madrid for the next 10 to 15 years amid his spectacular start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The English superstar joined Los Blancos from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. He became the La Liga giants' second most expensive signing in the club's history, signing a six-year contract.

However, Bellingham is exceeding expectations at Real Madrid, already bagging 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions. The 20-year-old joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players in Los Merengues history to score four goals in their first four games for the club.

The Madrid superstar has expressed his happiness at the Bernabeu by suggesting he could spend 10 to 15 years with the La Liga giants. He said (via MadridXtra):

"I want to stay at Real Madrid for the next 10-15 years of my life. This is where I want to be. I am loving it here.”

It has been a remarkable rise for Bellingham who is quickly becoming Real Madrid's protagonist. He's taken the step up to one of the world's biggest clubs in his stride.

Harry Maguire labels Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham as the best midfielder in the world

The Madrid star helped England book their ticket to Euro 2024.

Bellingham put in yet another stellar performance while on international duty with England on Tuesday (October 17). He provided a brilliant assist for Marcus Rashford in a 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win against Italy. The Real Madrid star then set up Harry Kane for his second on the night and was named man of the match.

That took the Birmingham-born's international tally to two goals and five assists in 27 caps for the Three Lions. He's not just shining at club level but also on the international stage as Gareth Southgate's side qualified for Euro 2024.

Harry Maguire lauded massive praise on Los Blancos' No.5 following the win. The England defender said (via the aforementioned source):

"Is there a better midfielder than Bellingham? No chance!"

The Madrid midfielder is one of the frontrunners to win the 2023 Golden Boy award. He enjoyed a phenomenal past year with Dortmund, bagging 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions. He was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England. He managed one goal and one assist in five games and truly caught the eye with his performances.