"This is what I want to see" – Rangnick explains what he expects from Manchester United full-backs

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has challenged his full-backs to step up to the plate against Middlesbrough when the sides meet in the FA Cup on Friday.

The Red Devils have home advantage and are rank favorites to progress into the next round but the German doesn't take the Boro lightly and expects a difficult encounter.

It's no secret that Manchester United have struggled for goals this season despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, who made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer.

One key area of concern has been the performance of their full-backs.

Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have together accounted for just one goal and four assists in all competitions.

Rangnick has demanded more from them against a side that's likely to sit deep. Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, he said:

"They have to be both. They have to be defenders and at the same time give as much input as they possibly can when we're in possession of the ball. They should be offensive full-backs, offensive defenders and I think in the last couple of weeks we have improved in those areas.

"It will also be an important position for tomorrow's game because Middlesbrough will play with a back five with very offensive wing-backs. It will be very important to play tactically to a high level."

But despite the poor stats, the 63-year-old notes a marked improvement in his players and expects to see more of the same on Friday.

"With regards to our own full-backs, as I said, I'm happy with the development that all those players have taken.

"This is what I want to see, offensive full-backs playing almost like wingers do and at the same be modern defenders winning one-on-one duels and switching sides from one side to another when we have to mark through."

Manchester United boss confirms four absentees

Rangnick has called up a massive squad for the encounter but four Manchester United players have been confirmed to miss.

Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles have only returned from World Cup qualifiers while Jesse Lingard and Victor Lindelof will remain absent through illness.

However, on the bright side, Paul Pogba will make a return after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar