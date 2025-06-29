"This is why I want to stay" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim as he explains decision to extend Al-Nassr deal

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he signed a new two-year deal with the club because his goal is to become a champion in the Saudi Pro League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also insisted that the SPL is amongst the top five leagues in the world.

Since making the bold decision to join Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has flourished individually, recording 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances across all competitions. However, the 40-year-old is yet to win an official trophy, due to the Knights of Najd being outclassed by the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was set to expire at the end of June, leading to many fans wondering if he would leave as a free agent and pursue a new challenge. Despite Al-Nassr's struggles on and off the pitch, he opted to renew his contract for a further two years, keeping him at the club until June 2027.

In a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo stated (via ESPN):

"My goal, it's always to win something important for Al Nassr. And of course I still believe in that. This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia."

He also explained why he is happy to continue in the Saudi League:

"Of course, we [the Saudi Pro League] are still improving but I believe that in this moment that we are in top five [leagues in the world] already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time and we have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time."

"I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world]. I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about."

As a part of his new deal, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn an annual base salary of $200 million, translating to $4.17 million per week. Additionally, the Portugal icon would receive a signing bonus of $26.5 million and a 15 percent ownership stake in Al-Nassr, worth $35.7 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr make Liverpool star their top left-wing target this summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly made Liverpool's Luis Diaz their top left-wing target this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Additionally, they are also allegedly exploring other options to bolster their attack, including Kaoru Mitoma and Gabriel Martinelli.

Luis Diaz had a decent 2024-25 season, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, helping the Reds win the Premier League title. Al-Nassr are reportedly ready to offer Liverpool over €85 million to sign the Colombian international.

However, Liverpool have no intentions of selling Diaz this summer, reportedly rejecting Barcelona's initial offer earlier this month. It is also unclear if the 28-year-old wants to join the Saudi Pro League or remain in Europe.

