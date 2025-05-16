“This idea is planted in my mind” - Lamine Yamal makes his ambition clear after guiding Barcelona to LaLiga title

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has sent a message to the Catalan club fans after starring in the 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Thursday (May 15). The victory saw La Blaugrana win the 2024-25 LaLiga and their 28th league title.

Ahead of the match, Barcelona needed just three points from their last three games to claim the title, but their Catalan rivals proved to be a tough challenge as the first half ended goalless. While it seemed like Barca's title-winning party would stay on hold, Lamine Yamal came through for his side.

The 17-year-old sent a left-footed curler into the far corner to give Barcelona the lead in the 53rd minute. Fermin Lopez sealed the win with a right-footed effort from close range in the first minute of stoppage time, but Yamal was involved in the goal by providing the assist.

After the match, the youngster showed a positive mindset, telling the La Blaugrana faithful to prepare to experience more victories. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I want to tell the Barcelona fans that this is just the beginning. It's impossible to get tired of winning. This idea is planted in my mind.”

The recent league title marks the fourth trophy that Yamal has won since he was promoted to the senior team. With the academy graduate in the La Blaugrana squad, they have won three domestic trophies this season. The other two are the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey.

“He has already scored more goals like” – Hansi Flick praises Lamine Yamal and emphasizes team effort after Barcelona LaLiga triumph

Hansi Flick lauded Lamine Yamal following their 2-0 win over Espanyol. The La Masia graduate was deservedly named the man of the match for his goal contributions.

However, Flick urged the players to play more as a team, insisting that the club is more than just about Yamal. He said (via Sportstar):

“It’s Barcelona’s LaLiga. It’s not about one player, of course Lamine has been important, but we are a team and that’s the most important thing. The team as a whole.”

“Everyone has done their job very well. We are a team. This is what we wanted. We have given the best version for this club. All the fans can be proud. Lamine has already scored more goals like this. He trains every day that same move, but today was just a perfect goal.”

The Blaugrana won their first league title under Flick’s tenure with 85 points after 36 games.

