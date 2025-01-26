"This is an injustice", "They robbed him of a brace" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to disallowed goal in Al-Nassr win surfaces

Al-Nassr fans on X have hit out at VAR after Cristiano Ronaldo's screamer in stoppage time was controversially ruled out for an offside in the build-up. The incident occurred during their 3-1 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, January 26.

Al-Fateh's Marwane Saadane netted an unfortunate own-goal to hand the hosts the lead in the 41st minute after Ronaldo's effort three minutes earlier was disallowed due to an offside. Mohamed Simakan headed home to make it 2-0 (57') before Bento's error led to Mourad Batna scoring in the 72nd minute to halve the deficit.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the bottom-right corner with a good finish to get on the scoresheet (87'), making it 3-1. In the sixth minute of stoppage time, the Portugal legend unleashed an unstoppable effort, which struck the crossbar before crashing into the back of the net.

Trending

Following a three-minute VAR review, Ronaldo's goal was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up, despite it being extremely tight. While the 39-year-old scored a goal and created two chances, he had an extremely frustrating game. He had two goals disallowed, hit the crossbar once, and had an effort saved off the line.

Cristiano Ronaldo was irate at the referees as he was recorded yelling at the cameras (via @TheNassrZone):

Expand Tweet

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"This is an injustice but it's also nothing new"

Expand Tweet

Another Al-Nassr fan tweeted:

"They robbed him off a brace ffs"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"He’s right man, game is done and they went 20 sec before to find something to deny his goal," one fan commented

"two goals disallowed today wtf," another added

"Who would. It's a goal why they disallowed it? TF it's always against him," one fan tweeted

"You don't score bangers everyday like that and ffs they had to go to 2 different phases of the game to deny him of his goal. 1st phase the offside happened, 2nd phase ronaldo and sulaiheem link up and then the Ronaldo's run. Man what a mess," another chimed in

"Every single ronaldo goal they spend 20 mins looking at 50 angles to try rob it in some way does not happen with any another players joke," another pointed out

"We’re not stopping" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media after inspiring Al-Nassr to 3-1 win over Al-Fateh

After conveying his fury at full-time, Cristiano Ronaldo took to X to send a defiant message to Al-Nassr fans. The 39-year-old was named as the Player of the Match after scoring during Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Fateh.

Ronaldo posted:

"We’re not stopping"

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form for the Knights of Najd this season, garnering 20 goals and three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. He will be looking to extend his form in their next fixture against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, January 30.

Al-Nassr are currently third in the league table with 35 points from 17 games, eight points behind leaders and rivals Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback