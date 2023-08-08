“This isn’t hard to figure out people” – Ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman fumes at tweet praising Lionel Messi for choosing economy seat on flight

Former United States Men's National Team (USMNT) forward Taylor Twellman has slammed a tweet praising Lionel Messi for sitting in an economy seat on a flight with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi, 36, shared a picture of himself sitting on a flight with the rest of his Inter Miami teammates on Monday (August 7) on Instagram. Many fans were quick to note that he was in economy class and not first class as most superstars of his stature do, with one tweeting:

Twellman, though, was not pleased to see Messi praised for sitting in economy class as he attempted to pour cold water on the incident. The former USMNT and New England Revolution attacker pointed out that chartered flights like the one the Argentinian was traveling in only provided economy seats.

"There are no first class seats on the charter planes. This isn’t hard to figure out people. Dear god," Twellman tweeted.

Many were quick to respond to Twellman's tweet, saying that most fans are not aware of how charter flights work. Some, meanwhile, agreed with the Major League Soccer commentator, pointing out how the Inter Miami superstar still had a row to himself.

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has taken the MLS by storm since finalizing his transfer to Inter Miami last month. The Herons, who were on a six-game winless run across competitions prior to the superstar's arrival, have notably won each of their four matches with him.

The Argentinian icon made his debut for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul on July 22, coming on as a second-half substitute. He marked the occasion by netting a 94th winner as the Florida-based club earned a 2-1 victory.

Lionel Messi made his full debut for the MLS outfit in their second Leagues Cup group stage game against Atlanta United. La Pulga produced a dazzling performance, bagging two goals and an assist, and led Gerardo Martino's side to a 4-0 win.

The former Barcelona superstar continued his fine form, grabbing another brace in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup's first knockout round. He scored two more goals, including a stunning free-kick, in the team's 5-3 shootout win (4-4 in normal time) against FC Dallas on Sunday (August 6).

Lionel Messi has, therefore, bagged seven goals and an assist in four Leagues Cup games so far and leads the goalscoring chart. He will be determined to add to his tally when the Herons face Charlotte in the quarterfinal on Friday (August 11).