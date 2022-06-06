"This is just the beginning" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message after scoring brilliant brace in Portugal's win over Switzerland

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has posted an inspirational message on social media following his side's win against Switzerland. The Selecao thrashed their opponents 4-0 in the UEFA Nations League last night (June 5) at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Ronaldo scored twice in four first-half minutes to put his side ahead by three goals after William Carvalho opened the scoring. Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo added a fourth in the 68th minute to seal an emphatic victory for Fernando Santos' side.

Following the win, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media (translated from Portuguese):

"A very important victory in our journey, a lot of pride and confidence in this group, a lot of strength to give the Portuguese what we so desire: victories and convincing exhibitions."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏻 Vitória importantíssima na nossa caminhada, muito orgulho e confiança neste grupo, muita força para darmos aos portugueses aquilo que tanto desejamos: vitórias e exibições convincentes. Parece que a época está a acabar, mas na verdade… isto ainda está só a começar! Vitória importantíssima na nossa caminhada, muito orgulho e confiança neste grupo, muita força para darmos aos portugueses aquilo que tanto desejamos: vitórias e exibições convincentes. Parece que a época está a acabar, mas na verdade… isto ainda está só a começar! 💪🏻 https://t.co/6NckZC9Eqn

The 37-year-old went on to add:

"It feels like the season is ending but really... this is just the beginning!"

The win over Switzerland was important for Portugal as it took them to the top of their Nations League group. They now have four points from two matches, having drawn their first game 1-1 against Spain.

Ronaldo and co. will be in action again on June 9 when they take on the Czech Republic in their third match of the Nations League group stage. Portugal will then take on Switzerland for the reverse fixture at the Stade de Geneve on June 12.

Cristiano Ronaldo extends lead atop men's international goalscoring charts

With his quickfire brace against Switzerland, Cristiano Ronaldo extended his lead atop the men's international goalscoring charts. He has now scored 117 goals in 187 appearances for Portugal.

Ronaldo's closest competitor among active goalscorers is long-time rival Lionel Messi. The Argentine unbelievably scored all five goals in La Albiceleste's rout of Estonia on Sunday night to take his tally to 86 international goals from 162 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo also enjoyed a productive campaign in his first season back with Manchester United prior to the ongoing round of international fixtures. The forward scored 24 times in 38 matches in the 2021-22 season and also won the Red Devils' Player of the Season award.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo's efforts were in vain as United failed to win any trophies and finished a lowly sixth in the Premier League.

