"This is just fu***** embarrassing" - Australian TV presenter Lucy Zelic rages at Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for embarrassing photo

Australian TV presenter Lucy Zelic has slammed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for an image posted on social media where he posed with an Australian Football League (AFL) ball. Zelic was quick to bash the 24-year-old forward, questioning his intentions to promote a rival sport.

Blasting both the Manchester United star and the AFL publicly on her Twitter account, Zelic said:

"Can someone tell me what the point of this is? Is Marcus suddenly going to switch codes and sign for an AFL side?

"Go and pat a koala, meet with proud members of our Indigenous communities and spend time with grassroots FOOTBALL clubs. This is just f****** embarrassing."

Zelic did not hold back on her words for the AFL, opening up about its rival history with football:

"As a code, the AFL and its representatives have done nothing but s*** on football time and time again. Who could forget in 09' when we bid for the WC (World Cup) and (former AFL CEO Andrew) Demetriou refused to give up Etihad for an INTERNATIONAL tournament. Agreeing to be part of this stupidity is just insulting."

The AFL, which is a popular contact sport in Australia, is notably believed to be a sport that has stalled the growth and progress of football in the country. Rashford's picture with the Sherrin Aussie rules ball can be perceived by many as aiding the further diminishing of football's growth in Australia.

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford continue preparations for the new campaign

The Red Devils have started off with an impressive pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman signed for United after managing Ajax in a season that saw the side dominate Dutch football.

The pre-season has already seen them score eight goals in two games, having beaten Liverpool 4-0 in the Far East. While Marcus Rashford was not on the scoresheet in that game, he impressed against Melbourne Victory in Australia, where he scored the team's third goal.

Ten Hag will be pleased with the progress at Manchester United, as the players have been quick to grasp his tactics. The Red Devils will face Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the latter days of this month, ahead of the new campaign. Both Rashford and Ten Hag will hope to continue this winning streak in pre-season and take it into the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

