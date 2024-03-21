"This is justice for the rich" - Lawyer of Dani Alves' rape victim slams 'scandalous' decision to release Barcelona legend from jail for €1m bail

After contesting his rape conviction, disgraced Barcelona legend Dani Alves has been released on bail for €1 million, a decision that the victim's attorney sees as bending justice to the affluent.

Alves was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub back in December 2022. He was fined €150,000 and given a four-and-a-half-year prison term. He was detained in the Brians 2 Prison in January 2023.

However, Ines Guardiola, his attorney, has succeeded in getting him released on bond as they await the verdict of an appeal. The €1 million bail has sparked discussions, with the victim's attorney Ester Garcia slamming the court's decision.

Garcia expressed her dismay at the development on Spanish radio RAC1, labeling it "scandalous" (via ESPN):

"I am really dissatisfied with this decision. We will file an appeal because we believe it is not in accordance with the law. Justice is being done for the rich. It is scandalous that they free someone because they can get €1 million in no time."

Dani Alves had said he wouldn't leave before his sentence was over but the prosecution opposed release as they deemed him a flight risk. They had requested a nine-year term, but the court reduced this to four and a half years.

The former footballer maintains that the contact was consensual, but the court has not accepted this as the truth. Professionally, he has already experienced the termination of his contract with UNAM Pumas. On a personal level, he has witnessed the dissolution of his marriage to model Joana Sanz.

Barcelona legend Dani Alves' ex-wife deletes Instagram account

After being convicted of rape in a Barcelona nightclub, Dani Alves was set to be released from prison on bail. He was given a four-and-a-half-year sentence, but the court permitted him to appeal.

A few hours after this, Alves' estranged wife Joana Sanz deleted her Instagram account, according to The Sun. Sanz gained notoriety when she unintentionally leaked a letter from Alves that thanked her for her support and apologized to her. She notably gave her testimony in the court during his rape trial.

The Barcelona legend's attorney managed to get the court to grant a bond request. The attorney argued that Dani Alves should be freed since he had already spent a significant amount of time in jail awaiting his trial following his arrest in January 2023.

However, there have been a few restrictions, as he had to give up his Brazilian and Spanish passports, appear in court each week, and refrain from speaking with the victim.