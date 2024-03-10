"This is why this kid is on the bench and David Raya plays every week” - Pundit reacts to Aaron Ramsdale's horrific Arsenal error

Pundit Andy Townsend slammed Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during their 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates in the Premier League on March 9.

The Gunners took the lead in the 19th minute through Declan Rice, who headed in via a Ben White cross. However, Brentford restored parity in the fourth minute of stoppage time after a huge error from Aaron Ramsdale. The Englishman was in goal as loanee David Raya was ineligible to face his parent club.

Ramsdale received a pass close to his own but hesitated to move it further. Yoane Wissa did brilliantly to press the Englishman and scored via a rebound.

Townsend, who was on commentary at the time, reacted to the error, saying (via HITC):

“Ramsdale likes to encourage people to close him down but come on, it’s right on half-time. You need to do it a lot quicker than that.

“Brilliant play from Yoane Wissa, tremendous work from him to get in there after him and force that error, but that, I’m afraid, in a nutshell, is why this kid is on the bench and David Raya plays every week.”

It eventually didn't cost Arsenal as Kai Havertz scored their winner in the 86th minute, heading in from a cross from Ben White.

Mikel Arteta on Aaron Ramsdale's performance in Arsenal's win over Brentford

Aaron Ramsdale has become a second choice at Arsenal, following David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford last summer. The Englishman has kept three clean sheets in 11 appearances across competitions this season, with six of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

He has found game time hard to come by and featured on Saturday for the first time since their FA Cup fifth-round defeat against Liverpool in January. Ramsdale made a huge error but also made three saves, five high claims, and completed 14/32 passes.

Manager Mikel Arteta was all praise for the goalkeeper's courage, saying in his post-match press conference (via Arsenal.com):

"Really happy, especially because he did exactly what he is, which is a person with a huge personality and courage, very determined. An error is part of football, it’s hard to react about it, especially for the keepers because it’s probably the most difficult position but he did it in an amazing way.

"I am not surprised because the whole team and whole stadium was behind him. He has that respect and admiration and really wanted to win for him that moment and he really helped us to win the game."

Except for an injury or suspension to Raya, this might've been Ramsdale's final game in an Arsenal shirt. He is widely expected to leave in the summer in search of regular playing time.