“This kid is off the clock” – Ex-Chelsea star gives new Ballon d’Or nickname to Jude Bellingham, makes bold prediction 

Former Chelsea footballer Jason Cundy has given Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham a new nickname. Cundy termed him 'Jude Ballon d'Or', and backed him to surpass England great Paul Gascoigne's levels.

Bellingham has been in fine form this season, impressing almost immediately with Real Madrid, and has scored five goals in four matches for them. He also scored and assisted to help England pull off a 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday, September 12.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy gave a new nickname to the midfielder. He also believes that the Real Madrid star will ultimately surpass Gascoigne's legacy and drew comparisons with Wayne Rooney. He said:

"Jude Ballon d'Or. That's what he should be known as. Because that boy is going to win the Ballon d'Or at some stage. He is that good. This kid has got the lot. You mentioned Zidane.... This kid is off the clock. We are watching something special in front of our eyes. This kid will surpass what Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] has done. I promise you. He's not far off now. He only turned 20 in June. I watched Rooney develop and he was the most sensational teenager I'd ever seen. When we watch Bellingham in an England shirt, this kid is incredible."

Jude Bellingham is on the 30-man Ballon d'Or list this year but is not the favorite for the award. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the leading candidates for the prestigious individual award.

Scotland legend Ally McCoist heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Scotland great Ally McCoist was also full of praise for Jude Bellingham after his impressive performance for England. He claimed that the Real Madrid star was on a different level from the youngsters he had previously seen.

He was also on talkSPORT's Sports Bar when he said:

"It's a different level of youngster than I've seen, perhaps, in my lifetime. I just think he's unbelievable."

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness was also quick to change his opinion on Bellingham. He first claimed that the midfielder was getting picked for England because he played for Real Madrid, but was happy after the midfielder helped the Three Lions register a 3-1 win on Tuesday.