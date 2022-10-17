“This kid is the most creative player that has been at Arsenal since Arteta came in” – Martin Keown makes confident claim about ‘fantastic’ player after win at Leeds

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Bukayo Saka has been the club's 'most creative' player since Mikel Arteta took over as manager.

The 21-year-old is in red-hot form having scored four goals in his previous three encounters, including the winner against Leeds United in their most recent clash. Their 1-0 victory over the Yorkshire club extended the Gunners' lead at the top of the Premier League to four points, having won nine of their first ten games.

Arteta took over from Unai Emery in 2019 and while progress has been slow, the rewards of the Spaniard sticking to his plans are coming to fruition. Former Arsenal defender Keown believes Saka has been a key part of Arteta's side ever since the former midfielder was given the job.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

God is great 🏿 Another win and another goalGod is great Another win and another goal 😝God is great 🙌🏿 https://t.co/Hh3yFZtDV2

The majority of the 21-year-old's appearances for his boyhood club have been under Arteta's stewardship and Keown was full of praise for the winger on Match of the Day 2. The former defender stated (per HITC Sport):

“Saka is just fantastic. This kid is the most creative player that has been at Arsenal since Arteta came in. This finish, I’ve seen him sky a few of these so he has certainly been practicing it, a top-level finish. It was the difference."

Joe Cole warns Arsenal to resolve Bukayo Saka contract situation

The England international's current deal expires in June 2024 and concerns are beginning to grow over his future as he is yet to pen a new contract. Saka has been directly involved in eight goals in his 10 top-flight games so far and Cole believes the Gunners are in danger of losing a 'gem.'

The former Chelsea playmaker told BT Sport (per The Metro):

"You have to understand how young he is, where he is in his career. Arsenal have got such a gem here. He’s already so experienced. He’s one of the leaders on the team on the pitch. He takes responsibility."

He added:

"He’s a fantastic player and he’s one that Arsenal have got to tie down and build this new regime this new great side that seems to be emerging (around him). The beauty with him is you can use him there on the left of a front three, you can use him as a No 10, a left wing back, on the right wing.

The former Gunner also noted:

"But he’s just a fantastic footballer and he’s getting his education through Arteta and fantastic players. Young players around him have all got his energy and they’ve kept it going tonight. It’s important momentum at this stage of the season."

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes