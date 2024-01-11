"This kid's got so much energy" - Jamie Redknapp says Liverpool youngster's emergence could permanently push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield

Former Premier League player-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp has made claims that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can finally move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Redknapp believes youngster Conor Bradley has shown signs of having all the necessary elements to develop into a decent right-back, thus allowing Alexander-Arnold to be deployed in a more advanced role.

Speaking on Sky Sports' analysis show of the EFL Cup, Redknapp acknowledged that Liverpool have potentially unearthed another star.

"They've unearthed one this this last few weeks, Conor Bradley. What they might have done is found the right back that they need to make sure they can go and get Trent into playing a central midfield position."

Refocusing his attention onto Conor Bradley, Redknapp mentioned the youngster's energy and ability to adapt to challenging game scenarios.

"I have felt it for years that that's where he's going to end up and with him, this kid's (Bradley's) got so much energy. He didn't do as well first sort of 20 minute, he struggled a little bit, but second half he was absolutely fabulous and what a player they've got there, absolutely brilliant.

"He's another one coming through the ranks that's going to help everyone and it just gives you just extra bodies in there if you want to play Trent as a midfield player. He travels well, he's good on the ball, and he's comfortable, confident."

Bradley deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold after the latter had been diagnosed with a knee issue and been ruled out for a few weeks following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The youngster could be set for more regular game time until Alexander-Arnold recovers, which will give him a great opportunity of impressing Klopp and the senior players too.

Super-sub Darwin Nunez changes the game for Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals at Anfield last night, with Darwin Nunez playing a key role in overturning their fortunes.

The Uruguayan entered the field of play in the 56th minute when the Reds were still trailing 1-0. However, he provided two assists in the space of three minutes to help his team make it 2-1 after 71 minutes.

Despite playing under 40 minutes, Nunez had the highest xG (0.76), most touches in the opposition box (12), most dribbles (3) and joint-most shots (4).

Darwin Nunez could be in contention to start when Liverpool travel to the south coast of England to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on January 21. The Reds will look for a win to boost their title credentials further.