“This is a lack of respect towards me and you” - Carlo Ancelotti explains why he was ‘angry’ despite Real Madrid winning 5-1 against Salzburg

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his anger his press conference was delayed following Real Madrid's win over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. The Spanish giants hammered the Austrian side 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their UEFA Champions League league-stage clash.

However, after the match, Carlo Ancelotti's press conference was delayed by an hour. He expressed his anger and pointed out the disrespect towards him and the journalists, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

"I'm angry because the game finished one hour ago and I had to wait one hour for this press conference. This is a lack of respect towards me and you (journalists)."

In the match, meanwhile, Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 23rd minute, finishing a lethal move. He scored another sensational goal 11 minutes later after an exquisite assist from Jude Bellingham. Kylian Mbappe capitalized on a mistake from goalkeeper Janis Blaswich to score in the 48th minute.

Vinicius Jr. (55', 77') then scored a brace as well, finishing two excellent moves. Mads Bidstrup got a consolation goal for Red Bull Salzburg in the 85th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid's attacking talent, calls for improvement in other areas

Real Madrid started Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. All four came out with goal contributions, displaying their prowess.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his attacking players and he said (via Managing Madrid):

“Obviously, there is no doubt about the quality of what we have up front. We are trying to fix the rest. Because the efficiency we have up front is incredible. We have to fix the other things. Sometimes we do well and other times less so. But we are on a good run.”

Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid's top scorer this season with 18 goals and three assists in 30 games across competitions. Vinicius Jr., meanwhile, has the highest number of goal contributions with 16 goals and 10 assists in 26 games.

Rodrygo has registered 10 goals and six assists in 26 appearances while Bellingham has recorded nine goals and nine assists in 27 games. Brahim Diaz has also contributed well with three goals and five assists in 24 appearances.

Meanwhile, with the win over Salzburg, Los Blancos secured their place in the Champions League playoffs at least. They will face Brest away in their final league-stage game and a win could even see them finish in the Top 8.

