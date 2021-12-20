"This lad is outstanding" - Joe Cole compares Arsenal forward to Kun Aguero and Alexis Sanchez after outstanding display against Leeds United

Former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole has singled out Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli for praise due to his recent form. The Brazilian scored a brace at Elland Road and was also on the score sheet when Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0 at home.

Cole, who boasts over 300 appearances for the London clubs, heaped praise on 20-year-old Martinelli following his recent goal-scoring achievements.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Joe Cole makes glowing comparison between Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Thierry Henry Joe Cole makes glowing comparison between Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli and Thierry Henrymirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/CFNj9QmWTD

The pundit told BT Sport:

“I left the stadium and I was driving away, I was thinking this is the first time in 10 years there’s something to work from with Arsenal, there’s a base. This lad is outstanding, Martinelli. I’ve always been a big fan of his. He reminds me of a young Aguero, who is busy, just like Alexis Sanchez.”

Martinelli plays down brilliant performance against Leeds United

Martinelli stayed humble in his post-match interview and credited his team-mates for Arsenal's 4-1 win against Leeds United.

He told BBC Sport:

"It was a very good result. It’s so important for the team. All the team played well and we’re so happy with the work and the result. That’s what Mikel asks from us. Every time we go into the final third we need to be dangerous."

Arsenal @Arsenal

🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli - 20

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe - 21



The future is now 🔥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 20🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli - 20🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe - 21The future is now 🔥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka - 20🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli - 20🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Emile Smith Rowe - 21The future is now 🔥 https://t.co/MOwf96lmPD

The Arsenal forward added:

"As I always say, we have a young team but a very strong team with good players. Emile came from the bench and scored another goal. I’m so happy for the team. It was a great pass from Granit [Xhaka] – thanks to him as well. Not just me, the whole team enjoyed the second goal."

Arsenal came into the match buzzing with confidence after winning against West Ham courtesy of goals from Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

On the contrary, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are completely out of tune at the moment. They could only field eight senior players against Arsenal because of a spate of unfortunate injuries that have almost decimated the entire squad.

Martinelli and Smith Rowe top Arsenal's goal-scoring charts this season

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal's average squad age is 24.4 years. Mikel Arteta has put a buzzing, young squad together at north London. Youngsters Martinelli and Smith Rowe top the list of Arsenal's goalscorers this season.

Smith Rowe is the top scorer with seven goals. Martinelli and Martin Odeegard have four each, with Bukayo Saka on three goals at the moment.

Former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has four goals for the Gunners. However, he is unlikely to add to that any time soon after being banished from the squad.

Optus Sport @OptusSport

⚽️ Bukayo Saka

⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe



Over 50% of Arsenal's Premier League goals this season have been scored by a player under the age of 21 👏



#PL #OptusSport ⚽️⚽️ Gabriel Martinelli⚽️ Bukayo Saka⚽️ Emile Smith RoweOver 50% of Arsenal's Premier League goals this season have been scored by a player under the age of 21 👏 ⚽️⚽️ Gabriel Martinelli⚽️ Bukayo Saka⚽️ Emile Smith RoweOver 50% of Arsenal's Premier League goals this season have been scored by a player under the age of 21 👏#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/gmGa3Eb4TH

Gameweek 18 saw 10 games being called off for a Covid-19 outbreak in England. Leeds, however, were asked to go ahead with their match as their injuries are not Covid-19 related.

Arsenal put in a perfect display to bag another three points. The Gunners are now fourth in the league standings ahead of West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.

However, all three trailing clubs have at least one game in hand and will have the chance to leapfrog Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Arsenal fans will therefore be hoping that Martinelli and ESR continue to enjoy their purple patch in front of goal to fire the team into a Champions League spot.

Edited by Diptanil Roy