"This could be the last season" - Barcelona star indicates that he could retire next year

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is currently one of the oldest players at Camp Nou. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the centre-back is already thinking of calling time on his football career.

Gerard Pique recently spoke about his retirement plans and hinted that the current season could be his last.

"I will retire at Barca," he said. "This could be the last season. I go year after year, so I cannot assure that I will be 100% next season. The day I see that I can't give the team everything I’ve been giving these years, I’ll go. I know when I’m good and when I’m not."

❗| Gerard Piqué has scored the most goals [50] as a Barcelona player, in the current squad. The second is Dembélé, with 30; followed by Coutinho [24] and Alba [22].@fansjavimiguel [🥇] — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) September 5, 2021

Barcelona have endured one of their roughest phases in the last few years but the iconic defender believes the near future holds better fortunes for the Catalan giants.

"Now I am hopeful and excited," he said. "The next 5 or 10 years will be very good for Barca."

Gerard Pique has been one of the top performers for Barcelona over the last thirteen years. His rock-solid displays at the heart of the defense have helped propel the club to success over many seasons.

Gerard Pique has taken a substantial pay cut, allowing Barcelona to register new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj in time for their La Liga opener 👏



What a gesture to help his club in a time of crisis 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TpAjnuSrab — Goal (@goal) August 14, 2021

The Spaniard will go down as one of the greatest defenders in Blaugrana's history. So far, he's made a whopping 568 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions, with a record of 51 goals and 13 assists to his name. He's also won four Champions League crowns, eight La Liga titles, seven Copa Del Rey trophies and six Spanish Super Cups at Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique - Barcelona's defense general

How will Barcelona cope if Gerard Pique retires?

Given the level of professionalism he's displayed over the years, it will certainly be a tough blow to Barcelona when Gerard Pique retires. Nevertheless, the club should do well in the absence of the Spaniard.

The Blaugrana have some amazing talents who have shown that they can step up at the heart of the defense. Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garcia are great options to strike an incredible pairing at centre-back in the future. Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti could provide short-term solutions. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming years.

