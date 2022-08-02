“This is where Liverpool and Man City have got it right” – Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign ‘versatile’ player and strengthen key position to catch up with title favorites

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged his former club to sign a versatile forward this summer.

The Gunners have done pretty well during the summer transfer window to bolster their squad after narrowly missing out on the top four last season.

Mikel Arteta's side have signed five players over the summer in the form of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

However, Campbell has insisted that Arsenal could benefit from signing another forward who can play across the front line. The former Everton striker has claimed that Arsenal should be looking to replicate the fluidity Liverpool and Manchester City have in their attacking ranks. He told Football Insider:

“We need another forward. I would sign a versatile forward who can play across the front line."

"This is where Liverpool and Man City have got it right in my opinion. They have interchangeable pieces up top."

Campbell has insisted that Liverpool have a pretty deep attack even after the departure of Sadio Mane.

The 52-year-old has urged the Gunners to bring such depth and quality up front in order to close the gap with the top two. He added:

“If [Mohamed] Salah, [Luis] Diaz and [Darwin] Nunez don’t play, you have [Diogo] Jota, [Roberto] Firmino and Harvey Elliott."

"There is interchangeable pieces. They have those options even after [Sadio] Mane has gone.”

Arsenal have quite an exciting attack ahead of the season

Arsenal have enjoyed a fantastic pre-season and fans have every reason to be optimistic about their upcoming campaign.

The north London club have played Ipswich Town, Nurnberg, Everton, Orlando City, Chelsea and Sevilla in the pre-season and won all six games.

Mikel Arteta's side have scored 25 goals while conceding just five.

The Gunners scored an impressive total of 10 goals against top-tier Chelsea and Sevilla.

New signing Gabriel Jesus has been on fire while second-choice striker Eddie Nketiah has also done a commendable job. Jesus has scored seven goals in five games while Nketiah and Saka have managed to score five and four goals respectively.

We will have to wait and see how Arsenal fare when they kick off the new Premier League season with an away trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Nonetheless, with the quality and depth they have up front, they are unlikely to struggle in front of goal.

